North Korea Reopens Borders To Foreigners After 3 Years: Chinese State Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Beijing: North Korea will allow foreign nationals to enter the country from Monday, Chinese state media reported, after over three years of Covid-induced isolation.
North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with even its own nationals prevented from entering.
Read Also
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia at a summit with Putin
But it is this month showing signs of re-opening, with leader Kim Jong Un travelling to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and sending athletes to compete in the Asian Games in China's eastern city of Hangzhou.
Citing a reporter, Beijing's state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday that North Korea had announced it would allow foreigners to enter its territory.
They will be subject to a two-day quarantine upon arrival, the report added. It did not give further information about the source of the announcement.
North Korean state media did not carry any news of a border reopening.
One Chinese operator of tours to North Korea, Dandong Strait National Tours, told followers on social media site WeChat: "At the moment tours haven't resumed. Wait patiently."
MENAFN25092023000063011010ID1107140290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.