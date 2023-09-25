Child Abuse Allegations: 'The Läderach Brand Has Been Badly Damaged'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Что случилось с шоколадным брендом Läderach?



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Jürg Läderach, 72, who ran the family business until 2018, co-founded the evangelical school“Domino Servite” (Serve the Lord) in Kaltbrunn in canton St Gallen in 1995. In a documentaryExternal link published on Thursday by Swiss public television, SRF, former pupils talked about being beaten with belts – including by Läderach himself – and living in a climate of fear.

Two days later the Zurich Film Festival said its partnership with Läderach was over . The SRF documentary had“shaken everyone up”, the film festival said in a statementExternal link . After an“open exchange”, the festival and chocolate company had“jointly decided to end their partnership”.

Jürg Läderach, who denies the allegations, handed over the management of the chocolate company five years ago to his eldest son, Johannes, who also attended the school, now called the Christliche Schule Linth, and whose own children are currently pupils. An external investigation commissioned by the school two years ago, following initial enquiries by SRF, confirmed the misconduct of former teachers and members of the religious community.

On Thursday Johannes Läderach sent a letter to business partners, seen by SWI swissinfo.ch, stressing that the current generation running the company had“no ties whatsoever to the church” and that his parents were no longer involved in the company.“We kindly ask you to judge the company on the performance of the current generation and the now 1,800 employees,” he said.

In an interviewExternal link on Sunday with the SonntagsZeitung, Johannes Läderach said he totally condemned what had happened at the school.“It goes against everything I believe in and everything that is important to me,” he said.

That was the best thing he could have done in the situation, according to brand expert Stefan Vogler, who said Johannes Läderach had distanced himself from the abuse credibly.“That's emotionally difficult, especially when it involves your father,” Vogler told newspaper 20MinutenExternal link on Monday.