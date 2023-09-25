European Cheeses Shine Bright In India With Their 'Full Of Character' Campaign

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The European Milk Forum (EMF) , and the French Dairy Board (CNIEL), representing exquisite European cheeses, launched their ' Full of Character ' campaign in India, with aid from the European Union. And it has been a heartfelt celebration of the rich heritage, outstanding quality, and irresistible flavours of French cheese, including iconic varieties such as Brie, Comté, Camembert, Emmental, Blue cheese, Raclette which won the hearts and palates of cheese enthusiasts across India. To kick-off this campaign, CNIEL has hosted an influencer workshop, a networking event, and a culinary workshop, so far.



Cheese Specialist Francois Robin during EU Cheese Workshop





'Full of Character', which is a three-year-long campaign, pays homage to the artistry and craftsmanship inherent in European cheese-making. With more than 1200 cheese varieties available in France, the campaign showcases the diverse range of flavours, textures, and aromas that have made these types of cheese cherished delights on tables worldwide. This campaign aims to educate consumers about the intricacies of French cheese and inspire them to embrace the joy of savouring each of these delectable creations.





Implemented by the CNIEL, a series of captivating events and experiences were organized to fully immersed cheese enthusiasts in the enchanting world of French cheese. The influencer workshop brought together prominent voices, such as chefs and food influencers, to experience the allure of French cheese through interactive tastings and masterclasses led by Best Awarded Cheesemonger, Francois Robin. Also hosted were networking event for media and industry people to highlight the artistry and dedication that go into producing top-quality French cheeses.





Cheese Buffet





Post these epicurean experiences, CNIEL also ran a culinary workshop at a renowned college near Mumbai. This offered an exciting and unique opportunity for budding chefs to learn about the versatility of French cheese.





Cheese Specialist Francois Robin with Students During Culinary Workshop





In keeping with their commitment to sustainability and responsible production, the French dairy sector emphasises their dedication to animal welfare, and environmental stewardship through the campaign. Local French farmers and cheesemakers ensured the highest quality standards while upholding the values of authenticity and environmental responsibility.





"We take great pride in being at the forefront of supplying French cheeses to India. Our campaign, showcasing the diversity and quality of French cheeses, underscores our unwavering commitment to the Indian market. As we celebrate the success of our recent initiatives, we are eager to explore the boundless possibilities that await us," said Laurent Damien, Deputy General Manager at the CNIEL and Chairman of EMF .





'Full of Character' campaign will also be accompanied by an extensive social media presence that showcase the vast variety and unparalleled quality of French cheeses. Through social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram, the European Milk Forum plans to encourage enthusiasts to share their experiences, recipes, and love for French cheese, and foster a vibrant and engaged community of cheese connoisseurs.





In the coming months, as part of the 'Full of Character' campaign, CNIEL plans to host several such interactive tastings, influencer campaigns on social media, in-store promotions, and more, to give Indians a taste of French cheese.