'Iskan' Portal Launched To Boost Housing Services For Govt Employees

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) Monday announced the launch of the"Iskan" (housing) portal in its first phase.

Present on the occasion were Jassim Mohamed Talfat, director of Housing and Government Buildings Affairs; Abdullah Issa al-Hammadi, director of the Housing Planning Department; Nasser Nasser al-Nuaimi, director of the Allocation and Follow-up Department, and Nouf Abdullah al-Marri, director of the Information Systems Department at the CSGDB.

The officials indicated during a press conference that“Iskan” confirms the CSGDB's commitment to its pursuit of achieving the highest levels of organisational development and modernisation, and as part of its efforts to facilitate housing services for government sector employees and to consolidate digital transformation in its services.

The“Iskan” portal is at the core of the mission and responsibility of the CSGDB to care for the civil servants, develop them, enhance their comfort, and invest in them, which ensures better-quality performance.

They announced that the portal at this stage will be available to a number of government agencies, with other agencies to be added later. It currently includes all government agencies' employees under the Human Resources Law No 15 of 2016, institutions that use the“Mawarid” (human resources) system. The CSGDB will gradually co-ordinate with the rest of the government agencies to update their employees' data in the portal database to benefit from its services.

The portal will also be updated later and new services added, in line with the efforts of the Housing and Government Buildings Affairs Department to provide digital services and make it easier for civil servants and landlords to benefit from them at all times.

The speakers discussed the procedure for civil servants to benefit from“Iskan” services and its stages. Government agencies currently can address requests to the Department of Housing and Government Buildings Affairs for the allocation or change of housing via the government correspondence system (Tawasul), then the Civil Service and Government Development Commission will soon grant them the authority to enter the portal to register their employees' requests directly. While employees of government agencies registered on the“Mawarid” system can use the portal directly.

The speakers emphasised the advantages of the portal, in particular its contribution to achieving transparency. It allows all landlords to display their residential units, then the selection is made based on the needs of government agency employees. In addition, it saves time and effort and eliminates the need for complex government transactions.

In addition, the“Iskan” portal enables real estate owners to register new properties directly and without intermediaries. The system has been developed so that landlords and real estate agents could inquire and obtain information immediately.

