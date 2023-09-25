Wellkins Offers QR100 Inaugural Promo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Wellkins Medical Centre has launched an inaugural promotion offer of unlimited doctor consultations for a year for just QR100, as its first facility formally opens Wednesday, a top official said.

Wellkins will expand to other locations in the country with two branches to be set up in the near future, the official added.

“To mark the occasion, we are offering a privilege card for QR 100, which provides unlimited doctor consultation in any department for a year and it will also provide 30% discount on all other services except pharmacy. Residents can apply for this privilege card till October 31, 2023 by visiting our facility,” said Dr Sameer Moopan, chairman and managing director, Wellkins.

Dr Moopan noted that the current facility offers services in Internal Medicine, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Dermatology, Dental.

“We have also plans to add more departments in the very near future which include Cardiology, Urology, Gastroenterology among others. We have a well set team of physicians, nurses and other paramedical staff who have a great wealth of knowledge and experience,” he explained.

Dr Moopan said two locations have already been identified for expansion of the brand Wellkins.“We have made the feasibility studies and two locations have been identified for the expansion of the services. One is Ras Laffan in Al Khor where there is a significant population and the other location is Industrial Area. We are working on the projects and hopefully in 2024 they would be operational," added the official.

