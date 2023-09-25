Qatar Gears Up To Host The Ultimate Automotive Fest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Qatar Tourism (QT), in collaboration with the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), is set to ignite the automotive passion of Qatar with the inaugural edition of GIMS Qatar, scheduled to run from October 5 - 14.Spanning over 10,000sqm at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the exhibition will host 31 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, and Chery, among others.GIMS Qatar is set to showcase the latest innovations from the industry, more than 10 world premieres and more than 20 regional premieres.Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will create four immersive experiences taking place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country. These are a“Future Design Forum” at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), off-road adventures at Sealine, ride-and-drive experiences at the Lusail International Circuit, an exquisite gallery of classic automobiles, and a grand parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, deputy chairman of QT, said:“GIMS Qatar is setting the stage for what promises to be the most prestigious and influential automotive experience in the Middle East. Welcoming the world to the ultimate automotive festival is a testament to our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors.“Hosting large-scale, globally recognised events such as GIMS Qatar exemplifies our commitment to our strategic vision of becoming the fastest-growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.”GIMS CEO Sandro Mesquita said:“We are extremely pleased to welcome a prestigious line-up of exhibitors to the inaugural edition of the GIMS Qatar. For over a century, GIMS has been at the forefront showcasing automotive innovations and technology. Today, GIMS is excited to expand its legacy in the Middle East, venturing for the first time outside Geneva, by partnering exclusively with a dynamic and progressive country like Qatar”.Taking place at NMoQ in a closed event, and in close partnership with the upcoming Qatar Auto Museum and Car Design News, GIMS Qatar will host a forum for the future of car design, which will include a programme of keynote speakers, exclusive panel discussions and a networking lunch.The Sealine Adventure Hub, located at the luxurious Outpost Al Barari, will offer adventure seekers the opportunity to explore the surrounding dunes and see first-hand the skills and capabilities of automotive brands participating in GIMS Qatar 2023 as they conquer the toughest terrains.In collaboration with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), GIMS Qatar will also host four exclusive Track Days at Lusail International Circuit. Guests will be invited to enjoy premiere access with the unique opportunity to drive on the newly renovated circuit directly following the F1 champions.The Urban Playground at Lusail Boulevard will bring the passion and energy of GIMS Qatar to life with engaging performances and interactive activities. A special Parade of Excellence will take place on October 12 at 7pm, which will feature up to 100 dream cars and unique models cruising along Lusail Boulevard's 1.3km iconic strip.At the DECC, a Classics Gallery will offer visitors an opportunity to discover an exclusive line-up of the world's greatest and finest motorcars. Showcasing some of the best cars ever made and top concourse winners, this exhibit is a must-attend event for all discerning classic car buyers, collectors, and enthusiasts. The exquisite display also shines spotlight on the automotive jewels from Qatari and Arabian private collections.GIMS Qatar will be open daily at the DECC from 2pm – 10pm, and 10am – 10pm on Saturdays. The event will see free entrance during weekdays and ticketed entrance, QR 50, during weekends. Tickets, including those for free entry, are available on the Virgin Megastore website.