VIVOTEK Supports Taiwan-Owned Entity In Elevating Building Security & Surveillance Efficiency In The USA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A prominent entity owned by a Taiwan organization and based in the USA recently completed the construction of a new facility in California. This entity sought to ensure the security and monitoring efficiency of the building by implementing

VIVOTEK's VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) solution - VORTEX. This successful case involved the deployment of various VORTEX camera models, including FE931-EHV, FD837-HTV, and IB837-HTV, and complemented by a VIVOTEK network horn speaker.

Challenge

The Taiwanese organization has expressed a high level of satisfaction with VIVOTEK's VORTEX solution. This solution involved the deployment of various VORTEX camera models, which not only improved building security but also enhanced surveillance efficiency. It enabled them to effectively manage the facility's security.

One of the critical requirements of this project was the ability to access the activity records of individuals who had entered the rooftop. To fulfill this need, the surveillance system needed to swiftly search and detect people walking through any rooftop entries for quick retrieval of relevant footage when necessary.

Furthermore, the organization desired a camera system capable of interacting with network horn speakers to maintain the building's security, particularly during nighttime hours when they aimed to prevent gatherings of individuals in the vicinity of the building's rear entrances and alleyways.

Solution

As the building project progressed, the organization planned to continuously expand the surveillance system in the coming months, thus incorporating VORTEX camera models including FE931-EHV, FD837-HTV, and IB837-HTV. These cameras were primarily installed in outdoor areas and on the rooftop to provide the necessary comprehensive monitoring coverage.

The VORTEX system features advanced smart functionalities, including human-based intrusion detection, loitering detection, and line-crossing detection. This allows for the rapid location of relevant footage when required. Additionally, the system could trigger network horn speakers in specific areas once people loitering being detected and play pre-recorded audio to deter suspicious individuals.

VORTEX seamlessly integrates deep-learning-based network cameras with cloud video management software to solve these security surveillance solution requirements.

VORTEX provides intelligent and easy-to-use data analysis services. What's more, its hybrid cloud architecture allows it to transcend conventional storage frameworks. No longer is dedicated video management software or centralized management systems required to manage and process video data. Now, video data can be stored and analyzed via edge computing directly within the camera and backup in the cloud, significantly reducing time, cost, and bandwidth limitations of the past.

VORTEX allows for receiving push notifications of deep-learning-based events on a smart device in real-time to never miss important messages again. With VORTEX, managing a surveillance system is more effective and easier than ever before with wide camera selection, crystal clear image quality, Edge AI analytics, hassle-free, zero configuration, and, like all VIVOTEK products, it is trustworthy and reliable.

The VSaaS features powerful AI video analysis technologies, upgraded real-time detection and post-hoc search functionality, state-of-the-art deep search algorithms to convert metadata into searchable and quantifiable information and refine people, vehicle, and environment detection accuracy over time. In addition to real-time alerts, VORTEX is capable of sieving through big data to identify or follow past events, and its hybrid cloud architecture allows for unlimited cloud archive, automatic backup, event management and instant sharing. All of these features are merged seamlessly to maximize operational efficiency and storage reliability while minimizing network interruptions and downtime.

Results and Customer Feedback

The organization expressed a high level of satisfaction with VIVOTEK's VORTEX solution, as it not only improved building security but also enhanced surveillance efficiency, enabling them to effectively manage the facility's security.

As a result, this case underscores how VIVOTEK's surveillance technology provides clients with comprehensive solutions to meet their evolving needs.

