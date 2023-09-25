Future Of Cancer Research: Insights From Women In The Field

MENAFN - 3BL) At Baylor Scott & White in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy is a medical oncologist at the forefront of innovative cancer research focusing on advanced treatment options for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Madrid, Spain, Dr. Eva Ciruelos leads clinical trials to better understand breast cancer patients who are unresponsive to certain cancer treatments.

In a personal and inspiring conversation, these two trailblazing women in cancer research discuss the critical topic of female-related cancers, what's on the horizon for their research efforts, and how we can better support women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation and Mary Kay Inc. have contributed more than $36 million to cancer research, support programs and services. Across the globe, we are committed to nurturing partnerships aligned with our company's mission of Enriching Women's Lives and we are grateful for pioneering women like Dr. Ciruelos and Dr. O'Shaughnessy who help us remain true to our mission.

