Bengaluru Bandh News LIVE Updates: BMTC Buses To Remain Operational As Usual Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

- Live Mint) "Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: Bengaluru bandh has been called by various organisations protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar had given the call for today's Bengaluru bandh. Opposition Parties including the BJP and AAP has supported the bandh today. The Bengaluru police are on high alert and taking all adequate security steps to avoid any untoward incident. Transport services are likely to hit today as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Staff and Workers Federation and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation have extended their support to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' call. Section 144 has been imposed in the city. The Bengaluru police reiterated that no bandh, protests, processions will be allowed as per Supreme Court or Karnataka High Court instructions. All schools and colleges will be closed in Bengaluru today. Meanwhile, Another bandh on September 29 was announced on Monday, under the banner Kannada Okkuta led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.
