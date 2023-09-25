Bengaluru Bandh News: After Today, Statewide Bandh Called On THIS Date Against Cauvery Water Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid ongoing protests across Karnataka against releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two bandhs have been called this week - one in Bengaluru today while a statewide bandh on Friday i.e. on 29 September.Also Read: Cauvery water dispute straining Karnataka-Tamil Nadu ties explainedThe announcement for the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was made on Monday, under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj. This came days after the 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar gave the call for today's Bengaluru shutdown.

Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE UpdatesThough both the organisations are fighting for the same issue, however, Vatal Nagaraj, who has called for a state bandh on Friday, made it clear that Kannada Okkuta is not supporting today's bandh. Vatal Nagaraj said they had asked 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti' to postpone their bandh call and to observe it together with them on September 29, PTI has reported.

Also Read: Bengaluru Bandh to disrupt travel; IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air, SpiceJet issue advisory for passengers. Details hereWhen he was asked as why the bandh was called by others only for Bengaluru, he said, \"What we have called is Akhanda Karnataka bandh (entire Karnataka bandh) on September 29. It will be observed across the state without leaving any district. Our fight is for entire Karnataka. Kannada Okkuta has organised more than 50 bandhs in the whole state so far,\" he said as quoted by PTI.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Speaking on today's bandh, Kuruburu Shanthakumar farmer leader of Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti said,“We will come in a protest to Bengaluru's Freedom Park and stage a demonstration there with our demands. The state government, the chief minister, will have to receive our memorandum. If there is no proper response to our protest from the government, we will decide on our further course of action,\" as quoted by PTI. He has also called for a peaceful bandh and has also appealed to the police to take adequate measures to ensure there are no untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, on the Cauvery river issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday had said that his government will not curtail“Bengaluru bandh\" called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu has intensified. However, Siddaramaiah underlined the importance of maintenance of peace, reported PTI.(With inputs from PTI)



MENAFN25092023007365015876ID1107139953