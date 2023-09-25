Inter Emirates Motors Shines Bright as Exclusive Middle East Winner of Prestigious MG Global Award

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE: 25 September 2023 – Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the United Arab Emirates, proudly accepted the highly coveted Outstanding Distributor Award during the prestigious 2023 MG Global Distributors and Dealers Conference. Held at the MG Headquarters in London on September 11, 2023. The accolade reaffirms IEM’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to elevating the MG brand in the UAE.



The Outstanding Distributor Award, a prestigious recognition bestowed upon the best-performing distributors and dealerships in the MG global network, carries immense significance in the automotive industry. Remarkably, Inter Emirates Motors emerged as the sole MG distributor in the Middle East to clinch this prestigious award, underscoring its unparalleled excellence in promoting and selling MG vehicles across the region.



The 2023 MG Global Distributors and Dealers Conference brought together key players from the international MG family at the heart of MG's global operations in London. This conference provided a platform for MG's top distributors and dealers to share insights, discuss strategies, and recognize outstanding achievements within the network.



“Earning the 'Outstanding Distributor Award' signifies a remarkable chapter in our journey—a testament to our enduring commitment to excellence contributing to the growth and success of both Inter Emirates Motors and MG Motor in the UAE.” commented Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of the Motors Division at Ali & Sons Holding LLC. “This achievement reflects the increasing interest and enthusiasm for our brand, and we are dedicated to further enhancing the automotive landscape in the UAE.”



Inter Emirates Motor’s journey to this accomplishment was marked by several key factors, the most prominent being its impressive sales volume over a two-year period. The UAE arm of MG Motor consistently delivered remarkable sales figures and exhibited rapid gains in market share, further solidifying MG's presence in the region.



Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors, further shared his enthusiasm, “We are overjoyed and immensely proud to accept this prestigious accolade. It serves as a beacon of motivation for the entire Inter Emirates Motors family, fuelling our ambition to surpass our own achievements. We are driven by a profound desire to serve our customers, and this recognition reinforces our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences. We stand at the cusp of an exciting journey, committed to rewriting the future of automotive excellence in the UAE.”



MG UAE also celebrated the fastest growth in its network expansion, effectively strengthening its footprint across the UAE. This rapid network expansion allowed the brand to reach a wider audience and serve its customers more effectively. What sets Inter Emirates Motors apart is its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. The dealership has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure every MG visitor receives top-notch service, fostering strong customer loyalty and trust.



As Inter Emirates Motors continue to expand their network and services, the organization looks forward to shaping the future of MG in the UAE and beyond, firmly establishing ourselves as trailblazers within the automotive industry. With unwavering customer focus, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, IEM is optimistic about the road ahead, and remain firmly committed to delivering quality, value, and an exceptional ownership experience. Together with MG Motor, the distributor is poised to embark on a future filled with promise and endless possibilities.



About Inter Emirates Motors (IEM):

Inter Emirates Motors LLC. (IEM) is a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and was appointed in March 2021 by MG Motor Middle East as the new official distributor for MG in the United Arab Emirates. IEM currently operates six showrooms – in Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.



About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.







