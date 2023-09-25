Northwest Copper Provides Important Voting Results Update To Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed, NorthWest Copper Corp. (“ NorthWest ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“ AGM ”) on September 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at which time there will be an election of the board of directors (the“ Board ”).



The Company advises that, based on the deposit of proxies by the cut-off time for the AGM, the activist slate of director nominees, represented on the Yellow Proxy, will receive a greater number of shareholder votes than the management nominees, represented on the Blue Proxy. As a result, the activist slate of nominees will be elected directors of the Board at the AGM.

Mr. Terry Lyons, outgoing Chair of the Board, and the departing Board members would like to thank all the shareholders who expressed their vote in favor of management's nominees during the recent proxy contest and for their support in the past. They would also like to acknowledge the contribution of employees who continued their work during uncertain times and who are committed to the success of the Company.

Because registered shareholders who have not yet voted have the opportunity to do so while attending the AGM, the final results will be confirmed following the meeting.