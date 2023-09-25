Thoracic Drainage Devices Market To Grow USD 1.07 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.6% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global sales of thoracic drainage devices market reached approximately US$ 688 million in 2022. Projections indicate that the market is set to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, eventually reaching a market valuation of US$ 1.07 billion by the conclusion of 2032.
The demand for thoracic drainage devices, primarily employed in thoracic surgeries and pulmonology, is anticipated to witness significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.2% spanning from 2022 to 2032. The increased prevalence of pulmonary and thoracic ailments has created a heightened need for these devices. This heightened demand can be attributed to the growing awareness among the public and the presence of a substantial patient population, both factors contributing significantly to the expansion of the market
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
As the world grapples with an increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions, the global thoracic drainage devices market is poised for significant growth. These devices play a vital role in the treatment and management of various thoracic and respiratory conditions, including pneumothorax, pleural effusion, and postoperative care following thoracic surgeries. A convergence of factors, including advancements in medical technology, rising patient awareness, and an aging population, is driving the market's expansion.
The Growing Burden of Respiratory Conditions
Respiratory conditions have been on the rise globally, presenting a considerable healthcare challenge. Conditions such as pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer have become more prevalent, underscoring the need for advanced medical interventions and tools. Respiratory illnesses not only impact the quality of life for patients but also pose a significant economic burden on healthcare systems worldwide.
Thoracic Drainage Devices: A Lifeline for Patients
Thoracic drainage devices are medical tools designed to remove excess air, fluid, or pus from the pleural space in the chest cavity. These devices are critical in treating conditions like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and pleural effusion (fluid accumulation around the lungs), which can be life-threatening if left untreated. By alleviating pressure in the chest cavity, thoracic drainage devices help re-expand the lung and improve respiratory function.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Several factors are contributing to the strong growth forecast for the thoracic drainage devices market: Technological Advancements
: Innovations in device design and materials have led to more effective and patient-friendly thoracic drainage solutions. Minimally invasive techniques and digital health integration are transforming the landscape. Increasing Thoracic Surgery Procedures
: The rise in thoracic surgeries, such as lung resections and heart surgeries, is boosting the demand for thoracic drainage devices. These devices are essential for postoperative recovery and complication management. Aging Population
: With a growing aging population, there is a higher incidence of respiratory conditions and thoracic surgeries. This demographic trend is a significant driver of market growth. Patient Awareness
: Increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of thoracic and respiratory conditions is leading to higher demand for these devices. Global Health Challenges
: Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of respiratory care. Healthcare systems are now more focused on enhancing their respiratory care capabilities. Emerging Markets
: Emerging economies are becoming increasingly important in the thoracic drainage devices market. These regions are witnessing rapid healthcare infrastructure development and rising healthcare expenditures.
Key Players:
Merit Medical Systems, Medela LLC, Smiths Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co., KG., Becton, Dickinson Company, Cook Group, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, and Medela, Inc. are some of the key players in the thoracic drainage device market.
Segments of Thoracic Drainage Devices Industry Research
By Product :
Pleural Drainage Catheters Secured Needles Thoracic Drainage Kits Thoracic Drainage Systems By Application :
Thoracic Surgeries & Pulmonology Cardiac Surgeries General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine Infectious Diseases Others By End User :
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
Get Customization on this Report:
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email:
MENAFN25092023004660010643ID1107139931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.