Syrskyi Presents Awards To 'Luty' Brigade Fighters For Their Participation In Liberation Of Klishchiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has awarded the fighters of the joint assault brigade of the National Police 'Luty' of the Offensive Guard for their participation in the liberation of Klishchiivka, the Donetsk region, from Russians.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The next phase of hostilities has taken place. We have taken under control Andriivka and Klishchiivka. And there are many more such steps ahead of us," Syrskyi said during the award ceremony.

As reported, on September 17, the Ukrainian military liberated Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region from Russian invaders.