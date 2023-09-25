(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former mayor of Russia's Tchaikovsky town was captured by Ukrainian troops near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

"Aleksey Tretyakov, the former mayor of Tchaikovsky town, was recently captured by the Defense Forces of Ukraine near Klishchiyivka. He says that he came to Ukraine to fight with NATO," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

As noted, the ex-mayor has not met NATO units but admits that Russian propaganda is lying and Crimea is Ukrainian.