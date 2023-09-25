Yearbook Canvas Launches Travel Offering Powered By Xeni

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leading platform for higher education institutions in India has chosen Xeni Inc. as its travel solution

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Yearbook Canvas today launched ybctravel.com, a Xeni-powered discounted travel site for the students, faculty, and alumni of India's leading higher education institutions.Yearbook Canvas is India's leading yearbook, merchandise, and community platform provider for educational institutions. The top 250 institutes of India have partnered with Yearbook Canvas to provide online ecosystems for their communities. 150,000 students, faculty and alumni are registered users on Yearbook Canvas. Yearbook Canvas provides a full suite of services that will allow these community members to benefit from their university affiliations.YBCtravelis powered by Xeni, a sophisticated platform for online travel selling. Xeni offers a full suite of bookable travel at wholesale rates, online payment in most languages and currencies, and a built-in CRM for record keeping, team management, and customer communications. Xeni's decentralized accounting and settlement solution tracks, records and settles every transaction completed on the platform.Yearbook canvas's communities will benefit from Xeni's wholesale rates on hotels, car rentals, flights, activities, car transfers and cruises. Xeni will also be launching a customized rewards program for Yearbook Canvas travelers."Our collaboration with Xeni represents an exciting chapter in our journey to empower individuals to capture their memories and experiences," said Surashree Rahane, CEO of Yearbook Canvas. "Teaming up with Xeni allows us to extend our mission to provide affordable and unforgettable experiences beyond the pages of our yearbooks. Together, we're creating opportunities for everyone to embark on extraordinary adventures."Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni, said:“Our collaboration with Yearbook Canvas marks Xeni's first major entry into the Indian market. We are thrilled to provide the benefits of bookable travel at wholesale rates to Yearbook Canvas's communities.”About Yearbook CanvasIntroducing Yearbook Canvas, a revolutionary platform designed to redefine the way we capture and commemorate precious memories. This innovative tool seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with timeless tradition, offering users a dynamic and interactive space to craft their yearbooks. With a user-friendly interface, a diverse range of customizable products and services, ecommerce platform for merchandise, and an online community platform, Yearbook Canvas empowers individuals and teams to effortlessly stay connected, and institutes to enhance their community, engagement and brand reach.About Xeni Inc.Xeni's white label platform is a B2B solution that powers subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their bespoke audiences. Subscribers can launch their own booking engine, complete with a full suite of bookable inventory at wholesale rates. Travelers visiting Xeni-powered sites can pay in credit, debit, or crypto.

Media Relations

Xeni Inc



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other