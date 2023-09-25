(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Decision Maker Magazine to Support Investing in Africa Event, Organised by AFSIC in London, UK.The Decision Maker announced a unique media partnership today focusing on investing in Africa.The event will take place in London on 9 and 10 October 2023 at Park Plaza, London.Register here:AFSIC – Investing in Africa continues to drive investment into Africa, building a strong economic, sustainable and innovative future.Due to its abundant natural resources, expanding consumer markets, improved business environment and demographic advantages, Africa is becoming more and more recognised as an alluring investment location offering a wide variety of investment prospects overall.Over the past ten years, foreign direct investment (FDI) has been gradually rising in Africa. The continent has grown to be a desirable location for foreign investors, albeit still making up a modest portion of worldwide FDI flows.Increasing investor confidence is reflected in the surge of FDI inflows into Africa. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reports that FDI inflows to Africa increased by 11% to $46 billion in 2019 compared to the previous year, or $4.6 billion.Mr. Angelos Tsigkopoulos , Publisher and Managing Director of The Decision Maker, stated: "As a PEST (Political, Economic, Social/Cultural, Technological) analysis tool whose content is used for its demanding audience's decision analysis process, The Decision Maker is very strict with its partnerships. We saw value in this event because over the past few years, Africa has become a more desirable location for investments. Despite its many difficulties, the continent presents a wide range of prospects for those looking for long-term growth and diversification in their investments. Our Publishing entity, Diorasis Group and our investment club, The Decision Maker Club are already active in the African continent. It was therefore a natural choice for us to support this event”The Decision Maker The Decision Maker is a subscription-only business magazine published bi-annually by Diorasis Group in London, UK. It provides decision makers with decision analysis content in a form of P.E.S.T. (Political, Economic, Social/Cultural, Technological) analysis, whose variables are used for their decision tree development. Printed copies are distributed at major industry events worldwide, while markets update is available online every hour. Its unique content is sourced by a team of editors in EMEA, North America and LATAM as well as Reuters and high-profile contributors whose opinions do often set a benchmark in their industries.Since 2013, AFSIC – Investing in Africa, is the meeting place for focused networking, discussions and executing investment deals. It has delivered year on year growth and successes for both companies seeking funding with Africa- focused investors and companies wanting to grow globally. AFSIC – Investing in Africa continues to drive investment into Africa, building a strong economic, sustainable, and innovative future. Join us in London 9th – 10th October to continue these successes and ensure investment continues to transform Africa.Contact:The Decision Maker PR TeamE:A: Berkeley Suite35 Berkeley SquareMayfair, W1J 5BFLondon, U.K.T: +44 (0) 7934 583515###

