Fiber Optic Preform Market To Reach USD 20.6 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 13.4%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Fiber Optic Preform Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Process (VAD, OVD, PCVD, MCVD), By Product (Single-mode, Multi-mode, Plastic Fiber Optic), By End-use (Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, BFSI, Medical, Railways), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."
According to DataHorizzon Research, The fiber optic preform market size was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.4%. The global fiber optic preforms market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market scenarios. The report holistically offers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities.
Fiber Optic Preforms can be produced using several methods, such as chemical vapor deposition, inner vapor deposition, outer vapor deposition, and vapor axial deposition. Fiber optic cables are widely used in industries such as oil & gas, medical and defense facilities. Fiber optic preforms can be segmented according to usage across industries.
The demand for fiber optic technology is rising due to various factors, including increased internet usage and data consumption. This growth has been supported by continuous innovation in devices and the introduction of new technologies like 5G, with the development of 6G currently underway. As a result, there has been an increase in research and development for optical fibers, leading to a rise in demand. Additionally, data centers are expanding and requiring more data storage, further driving the market.
Report Snapshot:
| Report Title
| Fiber Optic Preform Market
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 5.9 Billion
| Market Size by 2032
| USD 20.6 Billion
| CAGR from 2023 to 2032
| 13.4%
| Largest Market
| Asia Pacific
| Forecast Period
| 2023 to 2032
| Historic Period
| 2021
| Base Year
| 2022
| Report Scope & Coverage
| Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors.
| By Process
| VAD, OVD, PCVD, MCVD
| By Product
| Single-mode, multi-mode, plastic fiber optic.
| By End-use
| Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, BFSI, Medical, Railways.
| Region
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
| Countries Covered
| U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others.
| Major Market Players
| Yangtze Optical Fiber And Cable Corning Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Finolex, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co., Ltd, Heraeus Holding, OFS Fitel LLC, Prysmian Group, STL Sterlite Technologies Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company.
Segmentation Overview:
The global fiber optic preform market has been segmented as process, product, end-use, and region. Based on the process, the VAD segment is leading and is projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years. Multi-mode fibers will likely dominate the segment in the forthcoming years, attributed to an increased demand for data transmissions.
Asia Pacific is the leading region for the fiber optic preform market. The market growth is steady due to the increased use of preforms in the clinical industry. North America is the fastest-growing market, attributed to the larger demand in 2022.
Fiber Optic Preform Market Report Highlights:
The global fiber optic preform market is anticipated to reach USD 20.6 billion at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2032.
The fiber optic preform market growth drivers comprise the rising use of internet services and the demand for high-speed data.
OVD is the leading segment attributed to its quality and widespread applications. VAD is a fast-growing segment owing to its industrial feasibility and popularity.
Asia Pacific is the leading region for fiber optic owing to the several growth opportunities in the regional markets. India and China are leading due to broader availability of consumer base, better services, and market expansion strategies.
Some prominent players in the fiber optic preform market report include Yangtze Optical Fiber And Cable Corning Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD, Finolex, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co., Ltd, Heraeus Holding, OFS Fitel LLC, Prysmian Group, STL - Sterlite Technologies Limited, and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company.
Key Developments in the Industry:
In 2023, scientists evaluated if 3D printing could revolutionize the optical fiber industry. Professors from South Wales University have made a remarkable study on using additive manufacturing for fiber preforms using 3D applications.
In 2023, OFS and Heraeus Conveyance collaborated to produce fiber optic cables in Denmark with objectives to cater to the EMEA market.
Fiber Optic Preform Market Report Segmentation:
Fiber Optic Preform Market, By Process (2023-2032)
Fiber Optic Preform Market, By Product (2023-2032)
Single Mode Multi-Mode Plastic Fiber
Fiber Optic Preform Market, By End-use (2023-2032)
Telecommunications Oil & Gas BFSI Medical Railways
Fiber Optic Preform Market, By Region (2023-2032)
Europe
U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
