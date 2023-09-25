Hisense Continues Its Soccer Championship Legacy As Triple-Time Sponsor Of EURO 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to witness football history in the making! Hisense, a global powerhouse in consumer electronics and appliances, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (EURO 2024). In a spectacular twist of fate, the tournament's stage is set in Germany, a three-time champion of European football, hosting the event for the very first time. Hisense, a three-time sponsor of this extraordinary competition, is poised to electrify the football world once again, building on its long-standing commitment to the sport. As part of this commitment, Hisense is proud to offer football enthusiasts the convenience of accessing the UEFA.tv app, which has been delivering live and on-demand video coverage of UEFA events, including EURO 2024, through the innovative VIDAA platform.

Hisense was announced as an official sponsor for the EURO 2024

Continue Reading

The

UEFA.tv app, a key component of Hisense's sponsorship, offers exclusive football content to enthusiasts. It provides access to a wealth of material, including match re-runs, thrilling highlights, in-depth player features, and more. Hisense TV owners worldwide can enjoy thousands of hours of football-related content through the VIDAA platform.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring EURO 2024 for the third time in a row. We take immense pride in supporting the

FIFA and UEFA communities and our unwavering commitment to enhancing the global visibility of the sport. Not only does this sponsorship provide viewership through cutting-edge premium TVs, but it also grants exclusive access to the heart-pounding drama of football through our VIDAA TVs." said Luna Nortje of Hisense SA.

In closing,

Hisense's triple-time sponsorship of EURO 2024 stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to football and our dedication to making the beautiful game accessible to fans across the globe. As the tournament unfolds in Germany, we invite you to join us on this thrilling journey through football's splendor, where history is made, champions are crowned, and unforgettable memories are forged.

Media Enquiries:

Van

Der Merwe Henru

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE Hisense South Africa