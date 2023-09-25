Incmty Leads Us Into The Future With“Future Now”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rogelio de los Santos, President of incMTYMONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The incMTY platform emerged a decade ago as a festival seeking to inspire technological change through a culture of entrepreneurship. Over these 10 years, it has evolved into a community of more than 120 thousand entrepreneurs, founders and investors.The incMTY ecosystem has propelled more than 1,500 projects and 500 startup accelerations, brought together participants from 47 countries, and generated over two billion U.S. dollars in venture capital, corporate venture capital and angel investment.On June 16, 2023, this entrepreneurship platform by Tec de Monterrey launched a new strategy to continue to drive strategic sectors through open innovation, high-impact ventures and investment promotion.Future Now is the new slogan that will guide not only the future of the incMTY 2023 festival -November 13-16 in Monterrey, Nuevo León-, but also the development of business and government projects within the platform.“We have evolved throughout the different editions of the festival and today we are here precisely to share this evolution of incMTY with you, in the context of Future Now,” commented David Garza, Rector and Executive President of Tecnológico de Monterrey.For his part, Rogelio de los Santos, President of incMTY, stated:“We connect innovation and talent with investment. We will be taking two steps forward to present solutions and future trends to position Monterrey as a true technology and sustainability hub.”Moreover, Josué Delgado, Director of incMTY, mentioned that“Richard Branson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Maye Musk and unicorns such as Betterfly, Bitso and Nowports have all served as an inspiration and example for achieving positive change in the world through our platforms, as well as for the launch of the Tesla brand in Mexico, in one of our past festivals. Our product 'incMTY Open Innovation' has been a key pillar for our growth, proof of which can be seen in the leading global enterprises, such as Heineken and Daikin, who have enhanced their corporate innovation strategy with "incMTY challenges", thus developing and innovating their supply chains.”The sectors of the future, including 'Climate Tech', 'Health Tech', 'Retail & Food Tech', 'Manufacturing 5.0' and 'Fintech', are the new verticals, through which incMTY calls on companies, entrepreneurs, investors and governments to assign resources and projects in order to continue to spearhead Latin American innovation for the world and within USMCA.A new product announced as a launch for this year's Festival will be 'incMTY Talent & Recruitment'. Laura Guerra, incMTY board member and part of the Talent & Recruitment Committee, explained that“there will be on-site recruitment campaigns with a focus on technology and the environment.”Another attendee at the event held at Tecnológico de Monterrey was Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio who, in his message, said,“Our entrepreneurial community has numerous needs, and these types of forums precisely bring us closer to these very needs and experiences that allow us to grow not only as a business, as a talent, as a workforce, but also as an industrial and business region (...). Thanks to entrepreneurial strategists, today Monterrey has given the world first-rate enterprises.”Another announcement was the presence of Texas as the international guest at incMTY Festival 2023, seeking to create synergies between this U.S. state and the different actors of the incMTY platform business ecosystem.Ulrick Noél, Executive Director of the Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute , concluded by mentioning that“all these achievements have been attained as a result of synergies with our sponsors, strategic partners and allies who have helped us generate a hugely influential festival.”Visit Newsroom, the press room of Tecnológico de Monterrey.Photographs available here

