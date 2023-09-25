Future Of EV Charging Powered By NEXCOM's EBC 358X Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stunning Visual Displays and 5G Connectivity Available in Extreme Charging Environments

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, USA, September 25, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of embedded solutions, announced today the launch of the EBC 358X series 3.5” embedded motherboard for renewable energy management. Engineered for wide-temperature adaptability within harsh industrial and outdoor environments, the EBC 358X series combines 5G connectivity, display performance, reliability, and efficiency to deliver unmatched performance in a compact package.NEXCOM's EBC 358X series is powered by the Intel Atom® x6000E series processor, providing a 40% performance boost. The renewable energy management tool offers extensive I/Os and temperature resilience, providing versatile applicability for industrial automation, electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy efficiency monitoring, and photovoltaic (PV) inverter management. Delivering 5G connectivity, the EBC 358X effectively powers existing and new IoT integrations such as digital signage, CCTV cameras, and remote equipment management – as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access for customers using an electric vehicle charging station.“The EBC 358X series is designed to power the future of EV charging and deliver immersive customer experiences. Even in the harshest conditions, real-time vehicle status updates, news and traffic information, weather forecasts, and dynamic brand content are now available to EV charging station users,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“Serving as both a controller and sensor information collector, the EBC 358X series is the optimal renewable energy management tool. As we navigate through the next wave of digital transformation, the EBC 358X series propels us closer to an intelligent and automated industrial world.”Powering reliability in extreme environments, including industrial automation applications, the EBC 358X series works within a broad temperature range of -40°C to 80°C. The renewable energy management technology tool is suitable for use in both outdoor and semi-outdoor environments. Its robust and reliable performance is protected by wide-temperature thermal technology solutions, including thermal simulation, cooling consultation, and hardware designed to promote reliable operation.The EBC 358X powers high resolution display features to elevate consumer charging experiences. The versatile 3.5” board is equipped with an enhanced CPU, triple display outputs, practical expansion slots for LTE/5G network, and a wide array of I/O interfaces. It supports triple display VGA, HDMI, and/or LVDS, with resolution up to 1920 x 1080@60Hz. Users can now view up-to-date progress while using an EV charging station, as well as real-time information, brand advertising, and merchandising content within a dynamic visual display. The powerful tool delivers engaging customer experiences in any light or weather conditions, day or night. With the EBC 358X, waiting can be surprisingly captivating.Features●Intel Atom® x6000 processor●1 x DDR4 SO-DIMM with non-ECC SO-DIMM 3200 MHz up to 32GB●Support triple display VGA, HDMI, LVDS●2 x Intel® GbE LAN, 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen1), 4 x USB 2.0, 3 x RS232, 1 x RS232/485/422●1 x SATA 3.0, 8-bit GPIO, HD audio●1 x M.2 Key B●1 x mini-PCIe●TPM 2.0●12V or 24VTo learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website .About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

