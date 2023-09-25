Petersburg Family Chiropractor Celebrates New Hires And An Event For Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PETERSBURG, ILLINOIS, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mike Gensler, D.C., a passionate advocate for family and pediatric chiropractic care, is thrilled to share some exciting updates from his practice. These developments reflect his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Petersburg community.Annual Free Pumpkin Painting Event: The autumn season is upon us, and Dr. Gensler's practice is excited to host its highly anticipated annual event - the FREE pumpkin painting day for children! On October 9th, from 9-11 a.m., kids of all ages are invited to join in the creative fun. The pumpkins and paint are provided.Welcoming New Chiropractic Assistants: In order to enhance patient care, Dr. Gensler proudly introduces two chiropractic assistants, Kris and Rachel. Their smiling faces greet everyone who comes in so that healing begins as soon you walk in the door. Their addition means Dr. Gensler and Jamie are able to continue providing a smooth and efficient experience, promising an even higher level of care for patients.Specialized Care Categories: Dr. Mike Gensler's practice specializes in three essential categories of patients:1. Prenatal Care: Expectant mothers can trust Dr. Gensler's expertise to provide gentle adjustments and tailored techniques that alleviate common pregnancy discomforts. This approach supports moms throughout pre-conception, pregnancy, labor and delivery, and postpartum. It also is beneficial for babies' development as the mother's nervous system functions at its highest level under chiropractic care.2. Pediatric Care: Dr. Gensler provides gentle and effective chiropractic care for patients of all ages. Our office is specifically geared towards being a warm and friendly place for children. We know that giving them a foundation of nervous system health is vital during their developing years.3. Sensory and Spectrum Patients: Understanding the unique needs of patients across the sensory and autism spectrums, Dr. Gensler and his dedicated team provide specially trained adjustments and techniques. Their aim is to create an accommodating, supportive environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities, autism, ADHD, and similar conditions, ensuring that everyone can access the care they deserve.The Mission of Petersburg Family ChiropracticAt Dr. Gensler's practice, the mission is clear: they are here to help every family in Petersburg, IL, understand the true source of health and how to improve and maintain it.“We firmly believe in trusting the body's innate potential to heal itself, and our hearts are set on serving the entire family unit, not just individual family members," said Dr. Gensler.What makes them unique is:- Insurance is not needed.- Low monthly membership fee options are available.- No appointment is needed for established members/- They provide awesome family plans/Meet Dr. Mike GenslerDr. Mike Gensler's journey to chiropractic care is a testament to his dedication to the field. With a background in engineering and service in the Illinois Air National Guard, his life took an unexpected turn when he began experiencing severe headaches. Seeking relief, he turned to chiropractic care, which transformed his health and ignited his passion for wellness.Dr. Gensler went on to earn his chiropractic degree from Logan University, where he gained valuable skills to heal patients from the inside out. Beyond his professional pursuits, he enjoys running, reading, and cherishing precious moments with his wife, Jamie, and their two beloved children.Dr. Gensler feels privileged to serve the Petersburg community and is committed to improving his patients' health through chiropractic. When not caring for patients, he enjoys running, reading, and spending time with his wife, Jamie, and their two children. Dr. Gensler looks forward to helping you optimize your health and live pain-free through tailored chiropractic care.

