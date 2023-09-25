DNA Synthesizer Market Size To Reach USD 971.6 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 14.6%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "DNA Synthesizer Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (Benchtop DNA Synthesizers, And Automated DNA Synthesizers), By Application, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research, The DNA synthesizer market size was valued at USD 250.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 971.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.6%. The market for DNA synthesizers is rising, with life science labs and pharmaceutical & biotech companies seeking more efficient solutions. The exciting advancements in genomics and life sciences fuel this growth, as DNA synthesizers play a vital role in synthetic and molecular biology. With the help of DNA storage technology and re-engineered genomes, the gene synthesis process has come a long way. From agriculture to immunology, food science to infectious disease, synthetic biology to cancer research, various end-use industries across sectors employ DNA synthesizers. The DNA synthesis market is experiencing a significant upsurge, primarily due to the continuing research and development in gene synthesis. Furthermore, molecular separation and protein purification advancements have significantly contributed to this growth. These improvements have resulted in more dependable, effective, and economical DNA synthesis solutions, further encouraging the market's expansion. The market for DNA synthesizers is rapidly growing, mainly due to the growth and development of life sciences laboratories and the mounting importance of DNA synthesis in molecular and synthetic biology. The biotech and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly utilizing DNA synthesizers to produce medications and treatments more efficiently and affordably, thereby enhancing the industry's productivity and profitability. During the projection period, the DNA synthesizer market is expected to experience substantial growth due to the increasing need to diagnose various diseases. In the United States, nearly 1 in 10 Americans are affected by ongoing Type-2 diabetes mellitus, with around 30 million suffering from undiagnosed or rare diseases. Accurate diagnosis is essential to treat and manage these conditions effectively, and the DNA synthesizer plays a crucial role in this regard. By facilitating precise diagnosis, the DNA synthesizer ensures that individuals with inherited disorders can receive appropriate treatment and prevent the disease from being passed on to future generations. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title DNA Synthesizer Market Market Size in 2022 USD 250.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 971.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 14.6% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, market estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Benchtop DNA synthesizers and automated DNA synthesizers By Application Research and development, industrial application, therapeutics, academic application, diagnostics By End-user Biotechnology industries, academic and research organizations and contract research organizations Region North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea etc. Major Market Players Integrated DNA technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., BioAutomation Corporation, Roche, Danaher, Protein Technologies, General Electric, DNA Script, Polygen GmbH, Preceision System Science, Illumina, Bioneer Corporation, Tekna Plasma Systems, and others.

Segmentation Overview:

The DNA synthesizer market has been segmented based on product application, end-user, and region. Automated DNA Synthesizers emerged as the dominant player in the global market for DNA synthesizers. In various life science laboratories, there has been an increasing need for powerful synthesizers to investigate and understand the critical role of DNA synthesizers in molecular biology. The production of innovative medications has received financial support from influential stakeholders. The growing demand for cutting-edge remedies to treat diseases has led to a surge in biotechnologies, life science, and pharmaceutical enterprises.

In terms of application, synthetic biology holds a significant share compared to other segments. It dominates the global DNA synthesizer market because of the significant changes in synthetic biology brought about by technological advancements and the invention of novel therapeutic methods. The research and development associated with gene synthesis and constant technological development have facilitated global growth. DNA synthesis is increasingly gaining attention in synthetic biology, and technological advancements are pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

The market is currently dominated by North America, owing to several contributing factors. These include government support, the approval of vector-based gene therapies, and healthcare development initiatives, such as Pfizer's introduction of its first site in the Phase 3 preliminaries of investigational gene treatment for patients with Duchenne Strong Dystrophy. In addition, collaborative research efforts between the pharmaceutical sector and cancer research institutes heightened awareness of chronic disorders, and increased accessibility to medical facilities have all facilitated the growth of the DNA synthesizer market.

Key Developments in the DNA Synthesizer Market:

Illumina launched a new solutions center in Bengaluru, India, in August 2023. The center has state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, a team of well-trained field applications, and service engineers offering comprehensive genomics services. It will also provide training and educational resources to enhance technical expertise and foster greater access to genomics within the local community.

Tekna Holding ASA, a company based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, has recently announced that it has secured three significant orders for its plasma systems, with a total value of approximately €1.36 million (CA $2 million). The orders were placed by three customers in the United States, Germany, and Asia, respectively. These customers intend to utilize the systems to develop materials across various applications, including energy, rechargeable batteries, and microelectronics.

DNA Synthesizer Market Report Highlights:

The DNA synthesizer market size is expected to have a market size of USD 971.6 Billion with a CAGR of 14.6% by 2032. The market for DNA synthesizers is growing due to advancements in genomics and life sciences. DNA synthesizers are crucial in synthetic and molecular biology and are used in various industries, including agriculture, immunology, and cancer research. The market is expanding due to improvements in molecular separation and protein purification, resulting in more dependable and economical solutions. The biotech and pharmaceutical industries are also utilizing DNA synthesizers to produce medications and treatments more efficiently. The DNA synthesizer is essential in diagnosing various diseases, with nearly 1 in 10 Americans affected by ongoing Type-2 diabetes mellitus. Accurate diagnosis is essential for effective treatment and prevention of inherited disorders.

Automated DNA Synthesizers dominate the global market due to the increasing need for powerful synthesizers in life science laboratories. Innovative medications have received financial support from influential stakeholders, leading to a surge in biotechnologies, life science, and pharmaceutical enterprises. Synthetic biology holds a significant share compared to other segments, primarily due to substantial changes in synthetic biology brought about by technological advancements and the invention of novel therapeutic methods. Gene synthesis research and development and technological advancements are facilitating global growth in DNA synthesis, which is gaining attention in synthetic biology.

North America dominates the market due to government support, approval of vector-based gene therapies, healthcare development initiatives, Pfizer's investigational gene treatment for patients with Duchenne Strong Dystrophy, collaborative research efforts, heightened awareness of chronic disorders, and increased accessibility to medical facilities.

Some prominent global players in the DNA synthesizer market research report and analysis include Integrated DNA Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific.Inc., BioAutomation Corporation, Roche, Danaher, Protein Technologies, General Electric, DNA Script, Polygen GmbH, Precision System Science, Illumina, Bioneer Corporation, Tekna Plasma Systems.

DNA Synthesizer Market Report Segmentation:

DNA Synthesizer Market, By Product (2023-2032)



Benchtop DNA synthesizers Automated DNA synthesizers

DNA Synthesizer Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Research and Development

Therapeutics Diagnostics

DNA Synthesizer Market, By End-User (2023-2032)



Biotechnology Industries

Academic & Research Organizations Contract Research Organizations

DNA Synthesizer Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



UAE



South Africa



Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Players Operating in the DNA Synthesizer Market:



Integrated DNA technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc.

BioAutomation Corporation

Roche

Danaher

Protein Technologies

General Electric

DNA Script

Polygen GmbH

Preceision System Science

Illumina, Bioneer Corporation Tekna Plasma Systems

About DataHorizzon Research:



DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

