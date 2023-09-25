America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott, Was In Springfield, MO Hosted By Brad Pistole, RICP®, CFF®, CAS®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On Tuesday, September 12th, America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott, was in Springfield, MO to speak to retirees along with the host of the event, Brad Pistole, RICP®, CFF®, CAS®. Ed talked to consumers about several of his“always” rules for retirement planning. This included things like: protecting your assets from market volatility, taking advantage of all-time low tax rates through Roth conversions, securing guaranteed lifetime income, and making use of tax-free vehicles like life insurance to protect your estate. Ed Slott, CPA, is the founder of the Ed Slott Elite IRA Advisor Group. Brad Pistole has been a member of Ed's Elite IRA Advisor Group since 2010. Brad is the President and CEO of Trinity Insurance and Financial Services in Ozark, MO. He has been the host of Safe Money Radio for the past 14 years. It airs five times a week on multiple stations in the Ozarks. Brad and Ed recorded a special episode for Safe Money Radio during Ed's visit to Springfield. You can watch this podcast on YouTube, and you can subscribe to the weekly podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Visit for more information about upcoming events and for links to interviews with Brad Pistole and Ed Slott.

