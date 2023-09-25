NCRF To Host Featured Session At White House National HBCU Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WALNUT, CA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is proud to host a featured session during the White House Initiatives on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week September 24-28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VA. The event is our nation's annual premier convening of college and university executive leadership, faculty, HBCU scholars, and supporters coming together to learn, support, and grow HBCUs.In alignment with the conference theme, Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence through Innovation & Leadership, NCRF was selected as one of the few featured organizations to host its own session entitled, Power of Your Voice: Steps to Becoming the Change in Your Community. The session, to be delivered in an engaging small panel format, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10:30-11:30 am EST in the Emerging Leaders Conference Theater on the 2nd day of the 4-day conference.The purpose of the workshop is to hear from students from our prestigious HBCUs how they want to drive change in their communities, colleges, chosen careers and beyond. The panel of outspoken leaders is there to guide and empower our young people to display courage against adversities.Esteemed Panelists will include, Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and the Black College Expo TM, Andre Martin, Founder of HBCU NIGHT and Archie Clayton, Founder and CEO of Brain Love. The session will be moderated by Jahliel Thurman, Founder and CEO of Yard Talk 101. Session Curators are Denise Parker, NCRF's Director of Internships, Careers & Entrepreneur's Academy, and Tamara Bates, NCRF's Director of Governmental Relations.“We are excited to partner with the White House HBCU week. We have been attending this conference for several years and to be selected to be featured to ignite and excite America's future leaders is so special to my heart”, says Dr Theresa Price, NCRF Founder/CEO.The National HBCU Week Conference will feature workshops, engagements, keynote addresses and interactive exhibits that will connect federal and private resources to the HBCU community.Here's a link to stream a live pre-show Power of Your Voice session from Monday, September 25, 2023. .The event culminates with the 5th Annual National HBCU Week Conference Career and Recruitment Fair, a full day in-person event, featuring professional development sessions, direct hiring, and recruitment opportunities.An agenda for the conference can be found here. (Please note, the schedule is subject to change without notice).For more information on NCRF and its mission, please visit our website at . To stay updated on insightful tips and inspiring shows, subscribe today to NCRF's YouTube Channel at .About National College Resources FoundationNCRF, a 501(c)(3) organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information, and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented, at-risk, low-resourced, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

