Cheese Market Size To Reach USD 133.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 4.1%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Cheese Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics, Analysis Report, By Source (Animal-based, Plant-based), By Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, Others), By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research, The cheese market size was valued at USD 90.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 133.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The dairy sector is experiencing a rapid expansion of its cheese market worldwide. Cheese is a worldwide versatile food, from modern artisanal and specialty cheeses to traditional types like cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan. The cheese industry is being driven by the demand for natural and organic products, the appeal of cheese as a snack, and increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of dairy products. Non-dairy cheese substitutes have also been developed due to lactose intolerance and the growing popularity of plant-based diets. The world of cheese is diverse and varied, with many textures, flavors, and aromas that vary depending on the region and ingredients used. The raw materials utilized in cheese production, such as the type and breed of milk-producing animal, grazing patterns, and climatic factors, all contribute to each cheese's unique taste and texture. One of the significant advantages of cheese is its portability. Unlike milk, cheese takes up less space and is easier to store, making it a popular snack for people on the go. Furthermore, cheese is an excellent source of essential nutrients like protein, fat, calcium, and minerals, which provide numerous health benefits, such as promoting stronger teeth and bones, a healthy heart, and protection against osteoporosis. There is a growing trend towards Western cuisine and flavored cheese products, which offer diverse options to suit different tastes and preferences. However, government regulations aimed at reducing sodium levels in food products may impact the growth of the cheese market. Nevertheless, those lactose intolerant or allergic to milk can enjoy certain types of cheese, such as cheddar, parmesan, and Roquefort. Whether people prefer fresh or processed cheese, cheese spreads, or specialty cheese, there are numerous online and offline choices. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Cheese Market Market Size in 2022 USD 90.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 133.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.1% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Source Animal-based (cattle, sheep, goat, camel), plant-based (cashew, almonds, soya, and others) By Product Type Cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, others By Type Natural, processed By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/supermarkets, food specialty stores, convenience stores and others Region North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea. Major Market Players Danone, Nestle, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo, Inc., Glanbia, BEL Group, Britannia Industries Limited.

Segmentation Overview:

The global cheese market is segmented based on source, product type, type overview, distribution channel, and region. The animal-based segment dominates the global cheese market. Cattle, in particular, are the primary source of milk due to their exceptional mass milk production capabilities. Accounting for approximately 87% of its composition, water is the primary constituent of cattle milk, with the remaining 13% consisting of fat, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. These components contribute to cheese's unique texture and flavor, and cattle milk is comparatively more affordable than other animal sources. Furthermore, cattle milk contains several casein proteins that are crucial in the coagulation process during cheese-making.

In the global cheese market, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment holds a significant market share due to the convenience and availability of various brands. Customers prefer purchasing cheese from these outlets as they offer a wide range of cheese products from different brands under one roof, with several offers and discounts. Moreover, hypermarkets/supermarkets are well-equipped with large store spaces, efficient infrastructure, and adequate cold storage facilities, all contributing to the growth of the cheese market worldwide.

Europe has been a prominent player in the global cheese market due to its extensive experience in cheese production. European countries have established reliable distribution networks and infrastructures, making cheese export easier. Such a solid and efficient supply chain has been instrumental in boosting the export business. This has, in turn, been a significant driving force behind the growth of the cheese market.

Key Developments in the Cheese Market:

Britannia Bel Foods reveals a new brand identity for 'Britannia The Laughing Cow' product line, featuring an updated logo on all marketing channels. Britannia Bel Foods' CEO, Abhishek Sinha, is excited about the latest co-branded identity drive for 'Britannia The Laughing Cow.' The campaign will showcase the brand's versatile and nutritional product range while educating and promoting protein intake among young India.

Kraft Heinz has decided to recall certain Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices. This step is being taken to address concerns about around 83,800 cheese slice cases sent to a small number of customers. The company is committed to ensuring all its customers' safety and satisfaction.

Cheese Market Report Highlights:

The cheese market is expected to reach USD 133.1 Billion with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032. The cheese industry is rapidly expanding worldwide due to the demand for natural and organic products, increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of dairy, and the appeal of cheese as a snack. Non-dairy substitutes have also been developed due to lactose intolerance and plant-based diets. Cheese is portable, nutritious, and comes in many flavors and textures. Although government regulations may impact the market, many options are available online and offline to suit different preferences.

Cattle are the primary source of milk for cheese, with water making up 87% and the rest being fat, protein, carbs, vitamins, and minerals. Cattle milk is affordable and contains casein proteins needed for cheese-making. Supermarkets have a significant share of the cheese market due to the convenience and variety of brands, offers, and discounts. The large spaces, infrastructure, and cold storage facilities contribute to the growth of the global cheese market.

Europe's extensive experience in cheese production and reliable distribution networks have made cheese export easier. This has been a significant driving force behind the growth of the cheese market in European nations.

Some of the prominent players in the global cheese market report include Danone, Nestle, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo, Inc., Glanbia, BEL Group, Britannia Industries Limited.

Cheese Market Report Segmentation:

Cheese Market, By Source (2023-2032)



Animal-based Plant-based

Cheese Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)



Cheddar

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Feta Others

Cheese Market, By Type (2023-2032)



Natural Processed

Cheese Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)



Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores Others

Cheese Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



The U.S. Canada



Europe



The U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

