The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Achieves WBE Canada Certification

Halifax's Nova Scotian Cookie Company has achieved WBE Canada Certification, affirming their commitment to women-led business excellence.

- Jenna RossHALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc., makers of delightful shortbread which that capture the essence of Nova Scotia, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement in becoming WBE Canada Certified. By meeting the stringent eligibility criteria, this unique company is now officially recognized as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE), aligning with corporate and government supplier diversity programmes."This certification underscores our commitment to excellence and women leadership in business," said Jenna Ross, Founder of The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc."With the advantages that WBE Certification offers, we are excited about the prospects of collaborating with corporations, Fortune 1000 companies, and large government agencies. Our goal is to provide our quality products and services to an even broader audience."About The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc.Baked with love right in Nova Scotia, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. crafts delightful shortbread treats, beautifully packaged in boxes that serve as cherished mementos of time spent in Canada's Ocean Playground. The company's commitment to Nova Scotia is unwavering, with each product sold contributing to local causes and charities, ensuring a brighter future for the province.In collaboration with social enterprise The Flower Cart Group, these uniquely Nova Scotian confections come to life. The Flower Cart Group, dedicated to promoting the participation of adults considered to have an intellectual disability through supported training and employment, handles the making and packing of these cookies.Steeped in a tradition of heartwarming hospitality, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company was founded as the perfect accompaniment to the warmth of Nova Scotia's welcoming culture. It stands as a testament to the company's ethos: "Give them our best!"The NS Cookie Co.'s MissionThe Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. aims to create products that allow Nova Scotians and their guests to tell a story of our Province, its people and places. Whether journeying home or venturing out into the world, the pride of this place is neatly tucked in each cookie box. The message is clear: "We want you to give them our best."About WBE CanadaThe Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to paving the way for Canadian women-owned businesses in supply chains across North America. Committed to enhancing supplier diversity programmes, WBE Canada provides certification services, supplier development training, resources, and networking opportunities.Explore more about WBE Canada at and discover the wonders of The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. at .

