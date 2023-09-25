Cabo Ella Group's Maverick Entrepreneur, Brett Weiss, Is On Weed And Whiskey News With Jerry J-Man Joyner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Weed and Whiskey News is elated to announce a momentous collaboration as we host the distinguished serial entrepreneur, Mr. Brett Weiss, the innovative mind behind the esteemed Cabo Ella Group. This parent company is the powerhouse spearheading the remarkable brands, Smilyn Wellness and Mushroom Lyfe, both of which are trailblazers in the wellness and natural products industry.The highly anticipated session, hosted by the charismatic Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, aired on Friday, September 22nd, at the symbolic time of 4:20 pm on Weed And Whiskey TV. Enlightening conversation will simultaneously be available to enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs through streaming platforms like ROKU, Spotify, and YouTube, ensuring accessibility to a global audience.Insightful JourneyBrett Weiss, renowned for his entrepreneurial acumen, has successfully launched and nurtured myriad ventures, earning accolades as a visionary in diverse markets. The forthcoming conversation will offer an in-depth look into his revolutionary approach, his insights into the future of wellness, and his experiences as a serial entrepreneur, ensuring an enlightening experience for aspiring innovators and wellness enthusiasts alike.Cabo Ella Group – A Paradigm of Innovation.The Cabo Ella Group stands as a testament to Weiss's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled products, stemming from an intricate fusion of scientific prowess and a passion for holistic wellness. Smilyn Wellness and Mushroom Lyfe, the eminent subsidiaries, are sculpting a new dawn in the wellness industry by integrating cutting-edge technology with nature's pristine offerings.Smilyn Wellness is reputed for its premium CBD products, amalgamating innovation, and purity. With a resolute focus on promoting health and wellness, Smilyn Wellness has been instrumental in fostering a community where holistic living is not just a concept but a lifestyle.Mushroom Lyfe, another exemplar of Weiss's ingenuity, utilizes the holistic properties of mushrooms, unleashing a myriad of wellness products that have been greeted with admiration by connoisseurs and novices alike.Weed and Whiskey News – A Confluence of Enlightenment and EntertainmentHelmed by the versatile Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, Weed and Whiskey News is a distinguished platform, unravelling the myriad facets of the cannabis and whiskey realms. It serves as a dynamic convergence point for enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and the curious, offering a balanced amalgamation of enlightening dialogues, innovations, and the latest developments in both industries.The Enlightening Symposium.This collaborative endeavor promises a captivating session where Jerry "J-Man" Joyner will delve into Brett Weiss's inspirational journey, exploring his innovative strategies, entrepreneurial philosophy, and his invaluable insights into the evolving wellness industry.Audiences can anticipate gaining profound knowledge about the conception and evolution of Smilyn Wellness and Mushroom Lyfe. Furthermore, Mr. Weiss's revelations about the challenges and exhilarations of the entrepreneurial journey are bound to motivate aspiring entrepreneurs and holistic wellness advocates.This monumental episode aims to highlight the synergy between entrepreneurship and wellness, providing a holistic perspective on the importance of innovation, sustainability, and holistic well-being. Mr. Weiss's foresights on emerging trends and his take on the future trajectory of the wellness industry will be a focal point, providing a roadmap for those aspiring to make their mark in this dynamic landscape.Availability & AccessibilityWeed and Whiskey News provides unmitigated access to this exclusive interaction, ensuring that audiences across the globe can tune in and participate. The session will be broadcasted on Weed And Whiskey TV and will be concurrently available for streaming on renowned platforms like ROKU, Spotify, and YouTube.About Brett WeissBrett Weiss is a distinguished serial entrepreneur and the visionary founder of Cabo Ella Group. He has emerged as a pioneering force in the wellness industry with his innovative brands, Smilyn Wellness and Mushroom Lyfe. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for holistic well-being, Brett Weiss continues to inspire and lead the way in redefining the boundaries of wellness and entrepreneurship.ConclusionDon't miss this unparalleled opportunity to engage with and learn from one of the leading luminaries in the world of entrepreneurship and wellness. Watch on our streaming platforms to be a part of this revolutionary conversation on Weed and Whiskey News with Jerry "J-Man" Joyner and Brett Weiss.For Media Inquiries:Brett Weiss Cabo Ella Group visit

