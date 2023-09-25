UAE Condemns Storming Al-Aqsa Courtyards, Urges Respect For Jordan's Role In Protecting Holy Sites

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- The UAE strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists under the protection of the Israeli police, calling for respecting Jordan's role in protecting the holy sites in Jerusalem.The UAE stressed the importance of respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in safeguarding holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to violate the authority of the Jerusalem Awqaf Department and the Al-Aqsa Mosque affairs, according to a statement published on its official website on Monday.The UAE called on the Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing that it rejects all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation.It underlined the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to move forward with the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.