IEC, EU Discuss Joint Cooperation

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Musa Maaytah on Monday met with the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.The meeting covered ways of joint cooperation between the two parties.Maaytah spoke about the importance of the meeting, which comes in light of the IEC's preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, which included showcasing voter lists, training operations, and field surveys to choose appropriate polling centers, according to an IEC statement.Maaytah highlighted recent constitutional amendments and key developments in the electoral and party laws, which contributed greatly to the empowerment of women and youth in political life.He explained that the IEC takes into account all international standards and best practices, and cooperates with international partners to ensure the success of the electoral process, indicating that the IEC will cooperate with the EU mission to facilitate its mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections.For his part, Chatzisavas expressed appreciation for the IEC's cooperation with the EU delegation, voicing readiness for providing all means of support to implement the IEC's programs with the aim of improving the electoral process.