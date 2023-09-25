Trade Deficit Down 9.3%, Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 25 (Petra) -- Jordan's trade balance from the beginning of the year until the end of July dropped by 9.3 percent, compared to the same period last year, reaching JD5.307 billion, according to latest statistics.The Department of General Statistics' said in its foreign trade report Monday that during the 7-month period, national exports increased by 1.3 percent, to reach JD4,914 billion, while total exports rose by 0.4 percent, to JD5,292 billion, compared to the same period last year. Re-exports dropped by 9.6 percent to JD378 million, it said.The statistics also revealed that Imports have decreased by 4.7 percent, reaching JD10,599 billion in the same period.