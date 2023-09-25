Russian Army Launches Missile Attack On Avdiivka - Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian invasion forces launched an air missile attack on Avdiivka on Monday nightt, hitting a five-story apartment block.

There were no casualties, according to the acting head of the regional military administration, Ihor Moroz , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians destroyed another residential building in Avdiivka. Tonight, they targeted the city in an air-missile attack, hitting a five-story building. According to tentative reports, no one was injured. The building is now actually unfit for living, like the whole of Avdiivka," the administration chief wrote.

He noted that the consequences of the latest attack have already been documented and sooner or later, this evidence will be used against Russia in an international tribunal.

As reported, Donetsk region and in particular the town of Avdiyivka are constantly under enemy fire.

