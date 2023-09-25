Police Discover Arsenals Of Weapons, Explosives In Two Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, two suspects were charged with the illegal storage of weapons and ammunition.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs , Ukrinform saw.

In the case of a 32-year-old resident of Kyiv region, 22 searches were conducted in commercial premises, apartments, and vehicles.

Law enforcers seized rifled and smooth-bore hunting weapons, more than 6,500 cartridges of various calibers, 35 grenades, a mine, an anti-tank guided missile, and assault rifles.

The perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison, the report says.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a 31-year-old resident was detained while transporting in his car containers with C4, three bags of gunpowder, three grenades with fuses, two artillery rounds, a batch of cartridges, and other explosives and ammunition.

Seized ammo and explosives were forwarded for expert research. Currently, the police are investigating the origin and purpose of storing explosives and ammunition.

The police have pressed charges against the suspect.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated two arms trafficking channels in Ukraine.

Photo: National Police