ISIS Leader Captured In US Raid N. Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command said Monday that its forces successfully conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Saturday, September 23.

Abu-Halil Al-Fad'ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid, the CENTCOM said in a press release referring to the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Al-Fad'ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region.

"The capture of ISIS officials like al-Fad'ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorist from the battlefield," said Lt. Col. Troy Garlock, CENTCOM spokesperson.

"USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS," he added.

No civilians were killed or injured during this operation, according to the statement. (end)

