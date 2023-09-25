Info Ministry Refutes Reports On Barring Broadcaster From Premier League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information on Monday denied speculations that it banned airing Kuwait Premier League, also known as STC Premier League, by a local TV station.

The Ministry received a request from the broadcaster in question this morning for leasing two SNG units to air the Premier League and no decision has been made so far on the request, according to a press release from the Ministry.

It affirmed keenness on cooperation with all media outlets to meet the aspirations of the Kuwaiti media and the public as per the set rules and laws. (end)

