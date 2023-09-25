Two Bahraini Servicemen Of Coalition Forces Martyred In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier Staff Turki Al-Malki said that a Bahraini army officer and non-commissioned officer were martyred and a number of other servicemen were injured while taking part in the Saudi-led Operation Restore Hope in Yemen.

They came under a cowardly attack from Houthi militiamen on Monday morning in a border area between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a statement by Al-Malki.

The spokesman denounced the attack which followed a similar heinous attack on a power station in the border areas last month.

The recurrent hostilities and provocations by the Houthi militias run counter to the positive efforts being made to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, he pointed out.

The Joint Command of the Coalition Forces, while denouncing such provocative acts, reserves the right to respond in the time and venue it deems appropriate, Brig. Staff Al-Malki stressed.

On behalf of the Joint Command, he expressed sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the families of the martyrs, wishing the wounded a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini Defense Force strongly condemned the terrorist attack which was conducted with a drone despite the current ceasefire in Yemen.

A Bahraini plane has been dispatches to bring the two martyrs and wounded soldiers back home, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported, citing a military statement. (end)

