Libya Thankful For Kuwait's Aiding Mission -- Health Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Libya's Health Ministry spokesperson Muhyiddin Nweji on Monday said his government and people are very thankful for the aid presented by Kuwait in helping combat Hurricane Daniel's affects.

The air bridge built by Kuwait has massively helped in alleviating the effects of the hurricane while also providing the basic needs for the affected areas, he added via a phone call to KUNA.

"It's not strange that the State of Kuwait who regularly supports and aids countries and their people in disasters and crises" said Muhyiddin who also serves with the Crisis Committee.

The heavy floods hit the eastern region of Libya causing a lot of damage, and the initiative taken by the State of Kuwait has help in dealing with the effects thanks to implementations of its political leadership. (end)

