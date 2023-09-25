GCC Chief Condoles With Bahrain Over Martyrdom Of Two Servicemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences for King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of sisterly Bahrain for the martyrdom of an army officer and non-commissioned officer in an attack on the Saudi-led coalition forces.
He prayed for Allah the Almighty to lodge the two martyrs in paradise and grant their families patience and solace, wishing the wounded a quick recovery.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced the martyrdom of the two servicemen in a Houthi attack which injured a number of other servicemen in a border area between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen on Monday morning. (pickup previous)
