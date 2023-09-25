Lebanese Security Forces Arrest Shooter At US Embassy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) said they arrested the culprit in the shooting at the US Embassy in Beirut.
The suspect confessed to the crime during investigations and law-enforcers found the weapon he used in the shooting, according to an ISF statement posted to X website on Monday.
No casualties resulted from the shooting which took place in Awkar town, Metn district, north Beirut, on Wednesday, September 20. (end)
