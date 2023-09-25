(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) S&P, NASDAQ End 4-Session Slumps













The S&P 500 climbed on Monday to kick off the final week in a September that has seen big losses so far.

The Dow Jones Industrials moved into the green 43.04 points to end Monday at 34,006.88.

The much broader index grabbed 17.38 points to 4,337.44.

The NASDAQ index gained 59.51 points to 13,271.32. Both the S&P and NASDAQ snapped four-day losing streaks.

3M was the worst-performing member in the Dow, falling more than 2%. Meanwhile, consumer staples fell 0.9%, and utilities gave up 0.7%, the biggest lagging sectors in the S&P 500.

Amazon shares climbed more than 1% after the online retail giant said Monday it will invest up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 4% in September, on pace for its second straight losing month and its worst month since December. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down 6% in September as growth stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, also headed for its biggest monthly loss since December. The blue-chip Dow is off by a more modest 2% this month.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury staggered, raising yields to 4.54% from Friday's 4.43%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped seven cents to $89.96 U.S. a barrel.

