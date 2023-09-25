(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) TSX Gathers Strength by Monday Close

It wasn't by much, but equity markets managed to attract a little daylight to end the session Monday, after weeks of negative readings.

The TSX Composite Index acquired 20.64 points Monday to end the week's first session at 19,800.61.

The Canadian dollar poked ahead 0.11 cents at 74.31 cents U.S.

Energy concerns making their names known around noon Monday included Baytex Energy, which strengthened 21 cents, or 3.9%, to $5.65, while Vermilion Energy hiked 63 cents, or 3.3%, to $19.51.

Health-care also had a fine day, with Tilray surging 24 cents, or 7.5%, to $3.46, while Bausch Health Companies added a nickel to $11.12.

In consumer discretionary stocks, Canada Goose Holdings climbed 60 cents, or 3.1%, to $20.07, while Magna International surged $1.16, or 1.6%, to $73.06.

Gold stocks' fortunes weren't so brilliant, as Wesdome dropped 23 cents, or 3.1%, to $7.42, while B2Gold lost 11 cents, or 2.6%, to $4.07.

In real-estate concerns, NorthWest Properties REIT dipped 52 cents, or 8.5%, to $5.57, while units or Primaris REIT handed over 42 cents, or 3.1%, to $13.35.

In materials, Canfor slipped 41 cents, or 2.3%, to $17.21, while Franco-Nevada faded $3.37, or 1.8%, to $186.35.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange nicked 0.08 points to finish Monday afternoon at 570.17.

The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided, with energy surging 1.1%, health-care haler by 0.9%, and consumer discretionary stocks ahead 0.6%.

The half-dozen laggards were weighed most by gold, down 1.2%, real-estate, dragging 1.1%, and materials, off 0.8%.

ON WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 climbed on Monday to kick off the final week in a September that has seen big losses so far.

The Dow Jones Industrials moved into the green 43.04 points to end Monday at 34,006.88.

The much broader index grabbed 17.38 points to 4,337.44.

The NASDAQ index gained 59.51 points to 13,271.32. Both the S&P and NASDAQ snapped four-day losing streaks.

3M was the worst-performing member in the Dow, falling more than 2%. Meanwhile, consumer staples fell 0.9%, and utilities gave up 0.7%, the biggest lagging sectors in the S&P 500.

Amazon shares climbed more than 1% after the online retail giant said Monday it will invest up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 4% in September, on pace for its second straight losing month and its worst month since December. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down 6% in September as growth stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, also headed for its biggest monthly loss since December. The blue-chip Dow is off by a more modest 2% this month.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury staggered, raising yields to 4.54% from Friday's 4.43%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped seven cents to $89.96 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices let go of $10.70 to $1,934.90.























