How Can I Get An Online Credit Card?

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The Internet makes getting a credit card online fairly straightforward for people with many different credit scores and financial situations. You can complete the entire process - from researching cards to applying and signing the agreement - from the comfort of your home. However, some may be confused about how to start the process, or may not know the steps involved in getting a good credit card. To help you out, this article will walk you through the process of getting a credit card online.

1. Research cards online

Getting a credit card starts with research. This helps you narrow down your list and determine the best credit cards to get based on your habits and circumstances. Consider the following factors when doing your research:



Rewards: Many cards offer a rewards system that lets you earn points for your spending. You can redeem these rewards for cash, statement credits, free travel, and shopping, depending on the card. Compare rates across cards.

Other perks : Cards may offer other perks, such as purchase protection, liability or fraud protection, and travel benefits, like airport lounge access.

Fees : Look out for fees like annual fees, foreign transaction fees, and balance transfer fees.

Introductory offers : Compare each card's welcome bonus against its respective spending threshold to get that bonus to see which gets you the most for your dollar. Look at introductory promotional APRs, too. Online and mobile account management : See which cards offer the best online and mobile account management.

2. Get prequalified

Prequalification is a process that shows you terms you might qualify for before you apply for a credit card . It involves a soft credit check, which doesn't hurt your score. Getting prequalified does not guarantee terms, but it helps you narrow your list of cards without applying to multiple cards and getting a bunch of hard inquiries. Some card companies let you prequalify online. However, you may receive prequalification offers in the mail. These will provide a URL to visit and a code to enter to claim your offer.

3. Apply

It's time to start the application for an online credit card. You'll need to provide personal and financial information, such as your name, phone number, mailing address, annual income, assets, and debts. You'll also need to consent to a hard inquiry, or hard credit check. This can damage your score slightly, but the effects fade with time.

In some cases, the approval decision happens instantly. However, the card company may ask for more information and take longer to process. Be prepared to provide more details if necessary.

4. Read and sign the card agreement

The issuer will give you a credit card agreement upon approval. This agreement contains the terms and conditions of having and using the credit card. Read the terms and conditions, including the fine print, before signing the agreement. It's important to understand how APRs, fees, payment periods, rewards, and perks work. Ask questions if necessary. This will prevent unexpected headaches down the road. If everything looks good, sign the agreement.

5. Await your card

After signing the agreement, the credit card issuer will mail you the card. This may take a few days or a week. In the meantime, many issuers give you a virtual card to use for online shopping while you wait. Follow any steps to activate and use this virtual card if you need your card before the physical version arrives.

6. Activate your card

Once your card arrives, you may need to activate it before using it. Many card issuers let you choose between activating the card online or over the phone. Choose the most comfortable method for you and follow the card's included activation instructions.

Activating your credit card may only take a minute or two. Once you're done, you'll get a confirmation message through your chosen method, and likely via email. You're now ready to use your card in person and online.

The bottom line

Getting a great credit card online is quite easy. You can complete the entire process, minus waiting for the card, within an hour or so. Research cards online and get prequalified for the top few. Narrow your prequalified list to one card and apply, ensuring the information you provide is accurate.

Once approved, review and sign the agreement if everything looks good. Finally, activate the physical card when it arrives. Use your card wisely, and you'll enjoy plenty of benefits while minimizing potential downsides.