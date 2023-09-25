Christian De Mesones Releases New Single 'Don Pedro'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent Billboard #1 Contemporary Jazz Artist Presents New Tribute Ballad Featuring Jaared

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Contemporary Jazz recording artist Christian de Mesones has released his latest single,“Don Pedro”, now available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms and on the artist's website . This long-awaited, intensely emotional ballad is another skillful representation of de Mesones' composing mastery, highlighting the heartfelt delivery of Christian's unique and beautifully crafted bass guitar and saxophone melodies with soulful, Latin flair.

Featuring veteran saxophonist Jaared Arosemena (known for his work with Peter White and his Trippin 'N' Rhythm Records release,“Manhattan Nights”) and vocal embellishments by the renowned David Blamires that create an atmospheric countermelody, this arrangement becomes a three-way conversation that cannot be ignored.“Don Pedro” is further boosted by producer Maurice Chevalier's keyboards and drums, as well as Eddie Montalvo's pristinely placed percussion. This single was also mixed and mastered by Chevalier.

This moody, poignant ballad is a tribute to de Mesones' father, who passed away on September 23, 2012.“I wrote this song shortly after my dad died, and performed it live for the first time in 2013 with Jaared as the featured saxophonist,” de Mesones said.“I was completely blown away by his performance, but unfortunately, he wasn't available to record at that time. I spent years looking for the right instrumentation and structure, and the song just never felt quite right.” The stars finally aligned, and de Mesones was able to recapture the magic from that 2013 performance.“Jaared was just the right person for this particular song. His interpretation of the melody truly captures the spirit of my father.” When asked about David Blamires' contributions to the song, de Mesones said,“In my humble opinion, Blamires'“Deep as the Midnight Sea” is one of the greatest songs ever composed and was among my favorites when it was played on the CD 101.9 Radio Smooth Jazz format. I simply reached out to him, and he was graciously willing to lend his talents to this deeply personal composition.”

“I chose this release date to commemorate my 11th year without my dad,” de Mesones stated.“My relationship with my father was complicated. He didn't necessarily support my musical aspirations, yet he paid for me to attend music school. Later in life, he gave me the preeminent advice of my career – to surround myself with those who I aspire to emulate.” de Mesones has done just that, working with the top artists in the DMV, and collaborating with musical legends like Bob James.

“I believe he sees the success I've achieved, and I'm so grateful for the gift he gave me before he passed – redemption, freedom, acceptance, and much sought after approval, which most sons yearn for from their fathers.”

“You Only Live Twice” is de Mesones' follow up to his debut solo project,“They Call Me Big New York” and is slated for release November 10, 2023. This album features“Don Pedro”, as well as his previous charting singles“Sexy Beast”,“Sweetnight”,“In His Vision”, and his #1 Billboard smash hit for 2021“Hispanica” featuring Bob James. At press time, the title track“You Only Live Twice” has reached the top 50 on Billboard and Media Base charts and #33 on RadioWave.

Christian“Big New York” de Mesones has been playing bass guitar for over 40 years. He graduated from the Bass Institute of Technology (now the Musician's Institute) in Hollywood, California and has been part of musical groups all over the country, including bands out of Hawaii, Hollywood, New York City, and Richmond, Virginia. de Mesones has created bands and led all-star groups that have performed at the Capital Jazz and Lake Arbor Jazz Festivals in Maryland, the 2 Street Festival in Richmond, VA, Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC, the legendary Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria, VA, Spaghettini in Seal Beach, CA, and the world-famous Catalina Island Jazz Trax Festival. Christian makes his Jazz Legacy debut this November in Hampton, Virgina, a multi-day festival featuring the biggest names in Smooth Jazz.



