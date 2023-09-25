Prime Award National Business Innovator Award - 2023 Goes To Lydia Gable, Founder Of Lydia Gable Realty Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lydia Gable

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Spotlighting the best in business innovation for 2023, the Prime Award has been given to Lydia Gable , owner of Lydia Gable Realty Group Compass Westlake Village, for superior business innovation for realty in 2023.

The award spotlights the best business innovators in different categories to encourage the ongoing need for innovation in the increasingly complex modern world.

"We are thrilled to highlight Lydia Gable with this award," said Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose.

“Innovation is at the heart of entrepreneurship. All aspiring business owners should understand what innovation is, why it's important, and how they can take advantage of it in their own businesses,” said DeRose.

Howard Schultz, chairman and chief executive of Starbucks for over 20 years, describes Innovation:“Innovation must be disruptive. And by disruptive, I mean disruptive. You got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt.”

What sets Gable apart is not just her 17 years of experience in real estate but also the 15 years of marketing and management experience that Gable brings to the table. Before embarking on a successful career in real estate, she held senior positions at major retailers such as Sega America, Mattel, and Target, where they honed her marketing and management skills. This unique combination of experiences allows Gable to offer a level of service that goes above and beyond traditional real estate transactions.

Gable holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota, providing her with a solid foundation in business principles and a strategic mindset that benefits her clients throughout the buying or selling process.

Dedicated to serving residential real estate needs in the Conejo Valley and neighboring areas, Gable specializes in selling, purchasing, and investing in homes. Her exclusive resources are designed to maximize property value, offering a distinct advantage in today's competitive real estate landscape.

