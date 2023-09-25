Pronexus Advisory: Pioneering A Community Of On-Demand Healthcare Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProNexus makes solving healthcare challenges easier, faster and more efficient

MARBLEHEAD, MA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ProNexus Advisory announces the rebranding and launch of an innovative platform for simplifying access to and facilitating collaboration between accomplished healthcare experts ready to solve the most pressing challenges facing hospital systems, care facilities, and health plans.Formerly WorkMatesHub, the new ProNexus platform responds to the high demand by healthcare organizations for specialized consulting services, delivering AI optimization and transparent access to healthcare industry leaders who have faced - and solved - similar formidable challenges.“The beauty of the ProNexus platform lies in its empowerment of healthcare leaders with a dynamic and innovative model, shares Dr. Kristin Christophersen, former hospital CEO and CNO and one of ProNexus' expert advisors.“By harnessing the collective wisdom of industry experts and uniting healthcare visionaries together with accomplished professionals, we pave the way for accelerated solutions and revolutionize the landscape for a healthier tomorrow.”ProNexus bridges problematic gaps in healthcare consulting and fosters collaborations between industry leaders, consultants and project management professionals that lead to transformative change, optimization of operations, and the delivery of innovative solutions that accelerate healthcare organizations towards achieving their goals.Former CNO and ProNexus advisor, Deborah Stamps, firmly believes that ProNexus solves problems in a radically different manner as compared to traditional consultancies:“With decades of industry expertise bundled together with innovative technology, ProNexus expedites your journey towards unprecedented outcomes, creating enterprise value and tangible financial gains.”ProNexus Advisory is committed to its mission of making healthcare more efficient, effective, and patient-centric by building and operationalizing the world's most experienced and passionate network of healthcare leaders and advisors.About ProNexus AdvisoryProNexus Advisory is a community of on-demand healthcare experts with practical experience as healthcare leaders, propelling innovation and transforming healthcare. Our mission is to bridge gaps, forge connections, and serve as the nexus of healthcare expertise and innovation. We empower healthcare leaders with dynamic and innovative solutions, harnessing the collective wisdom of industry experts to navigate challenges and accelerate solutions.For media inquiries, please contact:Don Rowe, Managing Director, (781) 535-5023

Donald Rowe

ProNexus Advisory, LLC

email us here

+1 781-535-5023