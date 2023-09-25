Super Fresh Foods Announces New Menu For Toronto Delivery Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Super Fresh Foods is thrilled to introduce an array of mouthwatering culinary creations to the Toronto area that will tantalize our customers taste buds.

- Benny DoroLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the“Company”), a popular meal prep and delivery company, is thrilled to announce is pleased to announce exciting new menu items for their upcoming Toronto launch.Introducing New Culinary CreationsIn response to the ever-evolving tastes and preferences of our valued customers, Super Fresh Foods is thrilled to introduce an array of mouthwatering culinary creations to the Toronto area that will tantalize our customers taste buds. Our team of talented chefs has been hard at work crafting new, diverse, and flavorful dishes to cater to a wide range of palates.Some of the menu items that are being tested include:.Lamb Shank - Oven-baked lamp shank with vegetable julienne (carrots, onions, tomatoes). Served with a side of mashed potatoes.Plov - Rice, mixed with matchstick shaped carrots, onions and chickpeas. It is topped with chunks of beef and roasted garlic..Chicken Blintzes - Ground chicken wrapped in small/thin pancakes served with a dipping sauce (sour cream).Pita with Eggs and Salmon Lox - Stuffed pita with salmon lox, eggs and romainePlease visit for more menu items.Seamless Ordering and Delivery ExperienceBenny Doro, Super Fresh Foods' CEO commented,“We believe that convenience should be at the core of your dining experience. To streamline the process, we've invested in cutting-edge technology to make ordering and delivery faster and more efficient than ever before. With a planned user-friendly app and website, you can now browse our menu, customize your orders, and track deliveries with ease. Say goodbye to long wait times and hello to your favorite meals at your doorstep, exactly when you want them.”About Super Fresh Foods -“Deliciously crafted. Conveniently delivered."Super Fresh Foods is a leading meal prep and delivery company, dedicated to making nutritious, tasty eating accessible and effortless for individuals and families. With a focus on quality, variety, and convenience, Super Fresh Foods provides an extensive menu of chef-curated meals, customizable plans, and sustainable practices. With a commitment to culinary excellence and customer satisfaction, Super Fresh Foods is continuously innovating to provide convenient and delectable food solutions.Super Fresh Foods operates in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan (GVRD) and is opening soon in the Greater Toronto area (GTA)area to deliver meals under its“All Your Meals” brand.Please visitThis press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict,"“expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

