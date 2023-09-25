Private Island Just Minutes From New York City To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1 Columbia Island | New Rochelle, NY

4-bedroom 5,624sf self-sustaining oasis on Columbia Island

A panorama in every direction from Long Island Sound to NYC

Open beach and potential for development

Pristine private islands mere minutes from New York City

In cooperation with Patricia Anderson of Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty, Super She Island is set to auction in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Minutes by boat from New Rochelle's vibrant coastline, 1 Columbia Island is listed for $4.99 million and will sell with no Reserve. Starting bids are expected between $1 million-$2 million. This innovative and unique estate is set to auction in cooperation with Patricia Anderson of Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 5 October and will be available via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Transformed from a historic radio tower into a self-sustaining island, the four-bedroom home on Columbia Island offers unique off-the-grid living. The island's customized renovation includes solar electricity to the same water filtration system used in surgical settings. The modern kitchen and dining room frame the water beyond. Downstairs, high ceilings and exposed brick walls offer flexible space. Envision a media room, private bar, or a fine arts studio. Upstairs, views of New York City and New Rochelle await.

Five minutes by boat from New Rochelle, Columbia is a natural retreat from city life. Surrounded by Long Island Sound, there's a panorama of beauty in every direction. This estuary is famous as a hotspot to boat, fish, and swim throughout its 1,320 square miles. New Rochelle boasts 9.3 miles of shoreline and 231 acres of public parks. Explore the downtown just beyond the municipal marina, where restaurants and boutique shopping await. Travel from New Rochelle to bustling New York City in under an hour.

This private island offers off-the-grid living with ample space to store a year's worth of fuel oil. The property is powered by solar electricity and a diesel generator for backups. The island has triple-redundant floor and storm protection along with in-floor radiant heat. For safety, the island has multiple on-site fire suppression systems.

1 Columbia Island is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

