CORE Gaming Connects College Gamers

CORE Gaming Partners with Top Brands to Deliver Top-Class Gaming Tech

100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee Takes the Fear Out of Buying

CORE GAMING'S NEW TACTICAL BACKPACK IS FOR GAMERS SERIOUS ABOUT PROTECTING THEIR GEAR

CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger

Alienware Area-51 Elite Backpack - Special Edition - Front View

- Paul June, VP of Marketing Core GamingYORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- These days, returning to college isn't just about hitting the books and attending lectures. It's a life experience. That includes connecting with old friends and new ones, not only in coffee shops or common rooms but also on virtual battlefields and other realms. To help gamers get the most out of their gaming experiences, CORE Gaming partners with top brands to deliver top-class gaming tech.“Gaming is a way to bond, unwind, and stay connected with friends, both near and far,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming.“Gamers just want to be able to play and socialize, especially when they're away at school. They shouldn't have to worry about getting their gear from place to place or about it performing reliably. That's where CORE Gaming comes in.”From backpacks to organize and transport gear, to keyboards, controllers, and more, all products sold by CORE Gaming are vetted for performance, reliability, and style:CORE Gaming BackpackThe popular Core Gaming Backpack is tailor-made for gamers. It accommodates a wide range of popular gaming laptops and consoles. With three spacious compartments pre-wired for power banks, it's ideal for moving mobile gear and keeping it charged. Four accessory pockets are handy for cables, phones, gaming peripherals, and even water bottles. It includes a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment, a fleece-lined pouch for tablets, a headphone holder, and room for personal items.Three versions of the CORE Gaming Backpack are available:.Velcro (features hook and loop panel for attaching school, company, and team patches).Molded Front Panel (offers a sleek, industrial look).Special Edition (produced in limited quantities, featuring white trim and accent colors)CORE Gaming Tactical BackpackThe award-winning CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack is like the Gaming Backpack's big brother. It's for serious gamers who need lots of room and serious protection for their gear, plus configurable storage.Alienware Area-51m Elite Backpack (Special Edition)The special edition, legacy Alienware Area-51m Elite Backpack sports a distinctive white exterior with a reflective Alienware head logo and silver interior. It's a great way for gamers to show off some style and personality. With a spacious 40-liter storage capacity, three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets, it's also a great way to store and organize gear.Cherry G84-4420 Compact-KeyboardThe Cherry G84-4420 Compact Keyboard in sleek black boasts individual keys with Gold Crosspoint contacts. It's designed for continuous usage, with over 20 million confirmations per key. Featuring an integrated optical trackball with two mouse buttons, it's ideal for limited spaces. Light and ultra-slim at just 20 mm in height, the 83/84 keyboard layout includes all standard functions.HyperGear 4-in-1 Gaming Kit Red DragonThe 4-in-1 Gaming Kit from HyperGear offers a budget-friendly, all-in-one gaming solution. It includes a full-sized keyboard, a 6-button ergonomic scroll-wheel mouse, surround sound stereo headphones, and a large gaming mousepad. These durable components are designed for daily use and extended gaming sessions. Plus, no driver installation is required – just plug and play!FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo SwitchThe FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch offers a premium gaming experience. Features include Bluetooth connectivity, a mappable Pro Pack with four programmable paddles, and injected rubber grips for comfort. The controller includes a 3.5mm stereo audio jack for wired headsets (in wired mode), a detachable 9.8ft braided USB-C cable, and a custom travel case for convenience. Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.LS10X Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|SThe LS10X Wired Gaming Headset by LucidSound is designed for comfort and premium gameplay. It features user-friendly on-earcup controls for volume and mic muting and is ultra-lightweight, with memory foam earpads. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.CORE Power 24000 mAh AC / USB Laptop Power ChargerThe new CORE Power 24000 mAh AC / USB Laptop Power Charger can charge up to four devices at once and double a laptop's battery life. With its four outputs and three charging methods, including a built-in AC outlet, it's versatile for travel, camping, or after-school activities. Plus, it offers rapid recharge, smart chip technology, and world-class safety features. Lightweight, compact, and durable, this charger also packs the maximum power allowed to meet FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.Buy With ConfidenceCORE Gaming backs up all purchases with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Also, for a limited time, use promo code SCHOOL at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 20% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders for $75 or more.Editor's Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.About CORE GamingCORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming's product family. This lineup of smartly designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe-and it's all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.# # #

