Behind The Silver Screen: The Indispensable Role Of A Post-Production Executive Producer In Film Success

Having a post-production executive producer is crucial for the success of your film upon completion.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Having a post-production executive producer is crucial for the success of your film upon completion. While lawyers play an important role in handling legal matters, they often lack experience in the day-to-day activities of distributors and streaming platforms. This is where an experienced producer comes in.Many film distribution deals involve lawyers, but unfortunately, these deals may not always favor the filmmakers in the long run. Without proper knowledge of the intricacies of video on demand streaming platforms and distributor terms, filmmakers may unknowingly agree to contracts that heavily benefit the distributor and streamer.It is important to understand that distribution contracts are often based on outdated practices from the days of DVDs and VHS tapes. If not thoroughly checked and negotiated, these contracts may include obsolete terms and verbiage that no longer serve the best interests of the filmmaker.A post-production executive producer, like Dano Veal , can provide valuable insights and expertise in navigating the complex landscape of distribution. They understand the nuances of current distribution platforms and can ensure that the terms of the contract align with the filmmaker's goals and interests.Moreover, film distributors often cut costs on deliverables while charging the filmmaker full price, resulting in additional expenses. A skilled producer can help negotiate fair terms and ensure that the filmmaker is not being taken advantage of.In some cases, filmmakers may choose to explore alternatives to traditional film distributors. Self-distribution to independent streaming platforms or hiring a producer with connections to major theaters can be viable options. These approaches give filmmakers more control over their films' distribution and can potentially lead to greater financial success.It is also important for filmmakers to be cautious of distributors who take their films with no minimum guarantees. This is a red flag and indicates that the distributor may not value the filmmaker's work or provide fair compensation. Filmmakers have discovered their films being distributed without receiving any form of payment, highlighting the need for a producer who can protect their interests.“When it comes to distribution, there is a such thing as too easy if your film doesn't have a notable cast. You'll find yourself only taking your film off the market just to sit on a server somewhere.” -Dano VealFurthermore, distributors often act as middlemen between the filmmaker and the exhibitor. It is not uncommon for them to manipulate statistics and revenue before sharing them with the filmmaker. An experienced producer can ensure that the filmmaker receives accurate and transparent information regarding their film's performance.“Distributors have a business to run and will only spend resources on projects they believe have great potential. They'll invest in deliverables for a film with A-Listers without question, therefore, if you're an independent without a lister you will be responsible for marketing your film.” Dano addsMost new filmmakers are unaware that producers and executive producers are often hired after the film is complete, expressly for this reason. Prior to distribution several producers can be added to the credits for their part in getting the films to the audience.In conclusion, having a post-production executive producer with knowledge of distribution processes and industry connections is vital for the success of your film. They can safeguard your interests, negotiate favorable terms, and explore alternative distribution options. By working with a knowledgeable producer, filmmakers can ensure that their films reach the right audience and generate the recognition and financial rewards they deserve.

