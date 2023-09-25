The Somerville Y Partners With Consigli, Stantec, And CSL To Build The Future Together

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Main Facility on 101 Highland Ave

SOMERVILLE, MA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Somerville Y is proud to announce a partnership with the above-mentioned companies to ensure the longstanding mission of the Somerville Y continues well into the future as it has done for the past 156 years. These companies were chosen not only for their well-known accomplishments in their respective fields but also for their strong individual beliefs in giving back to the communities in which they operate as well as reside.

The Somerville Y has been a cornerstone of the community for 156 years, providing transformative programs and services that nurture the potential of every individual and promote a healthy spirit, mind, and body. With a commitment to social responsibility and community development, the Somerville Y strives to create a positive impact and empower individuals to reach their full potential.

The Somerville Y would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Ballantyne and the dedicated staff of the city of Somerville for their unwavering support. Along with a special thank you to the members of the city council who have reached out to the Y expressing their excitement and support for this long-awaited endeavor. Their longstanding alliance with the Y has been instrumental in making this project a reality, and the collaboration looks forward to continuing this fruitful partnership for the next 100+ years.

The project will encompass the following key components, each designed to address the pressing needs of the community:

New Y Facility: As part of this visionary project, a state-of-the-art Y facility will be constructed. This modern facility will serve as a thriving community hub, offering a wide range of amenities and services for people of all ages and backgrounds. From health and wellness programs to educational initiatives and recreational activities, the new Y facility will foster a sense of well-being and belonging within the community.

Community Engagement: The Somerville YMCA is dedicated to creating meaningful engagement opportunities that empower individuals and foster a strong sense of community. Through various initiatives, the project aims to bring people together, providing spaces and programs that encourage connection, collaboration, and personal growth.

Affordable Housing: Recognizing the importance of safe and stable homes, the Somerville Y is committed to preserving and expanding the affordable housing inventory in the area. The project aims to help meet the diverse needs of individuals and families within our community.

The project team is comprised of:

. Consigli Construction Co., Inc.: Consigli Construction Co., Inc. is a leading construction manager in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Consigli services clients across all markets, including academic, health care, life sciences, institutional, energy, corporate and federal. Founded in 1905, Consigli is now a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) company, providing its people a direct benefit of its success and creating a culture of accountability. The company has offices in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Maine, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina and the Caribbean. Consigli has received numerous awards for its craftsmanship and employment practices, including consistent national recognition as a Forbes Best Employer. For more information, visit .

. Stantec: Stantec is a global leader in sustainable design, has been selected to provide architecture, interior design and landscape services for the project. For more information, visit Boston, Massachusetts Office Project at stantect.com.

. CSL Consulting: CSL is an Owner's Project Management and Mitigation firm that provides construction consulting services to a full spectrum of clients in the higher ed, private K-12, corporate, hospitality, healthcare, development, infrastructure, nonprofit and life sciences markets, among others. CSL is a nationally recognized Minority-Owned Business (MBE). For more information, visit csl-consulting.com.

This exceptional team ensures that the Somerville Y is poised to execute the project with utmost precision and meet the goals and expectations put in place.

About the Somerville Y

Each year, the Somerville Y reaches over 5,000 people and 2,500 youths through a variety of social, cultural, and athletic programs designed to help participants grow personally, understand others, and appreciate the world's diversity. The Somerville Y serves the City of Somerville and its adjacent neighborhoods in Boston, Cambridge, Arlington, Medford, Malden, and Everett, an area generally defined as lower middle-class suburbs of Boston.

